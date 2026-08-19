Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 Declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Scorecard

Karnataka PGCET 2026: Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the PGCET results online. The link to check the result and download the scorecard is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to login with their credentials to check the result and download the individual scorecard.

KEA conducted the PGCET 2026 exams for admissions to the M.Tech/MBA/MCA/M.Arch programmes, To download the scorecards, students are required to visit the official website and login with their CET number.

Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result is now available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in,. Candidates can also check their Karnataka PGCET result 2026 through the direct link given below.

Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 - Click Here