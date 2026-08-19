Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 Declared at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link to Download Scorecard
Karnataka PGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially declared the Karnataka PGCET 2026 results online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for M.Tech, MBA, MCA, and M.Arch examinations can download their scorecards using their CET credentials. The scorecard contains candidate names, subject marks, total scores, ranks, and qualifying status.
Karnataka PGCET 2026: Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the PGCET results online. The link to check the result and download the scorecard is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams need to login with their credentials to check the result and download the individual scorecard.
KEA conducted the PGCET 2026 exams for admissions to the M.Tech/MBA/MCA/M.Arch programmes, To download the scorecards, students are required to visit the official website and login with their CET number.
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result is now available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in,. Candidates can also check their Karnataka PGCET result 2026 through the direct link given below.
Karnataka PGCET Result 2026 - Click Here
How to Download Karnataka PGCET 2026 Result
The Karnataka PGCET 2026 result link is now active on the official website. To download the marksheets, candidates need to log in with their credentials. Follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Click on Admissions 2026
Step 3: Click on PGCET 2026
Step 4: Click on the result link
Step 5: Enter the CET number
Step 6: The mark sheets will be displayed
Step 7: Download for further reference
Details Mentioned on KEA PGCET Result 2026
The PGCET marksheets are available on the official website. When downloading the scorecard candidates need to check the following details
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Candidate name
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Roll number
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Name of exam
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Subjects
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Marks
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Total marks
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Rank
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Qualifying status
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.