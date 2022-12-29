Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result to Release Today, Check How to Download Here

Karnataka PGCET Result 2022: As per the latest updates, Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (KPGCET) result will be out today- December 29, 2022. Once declared, those who appeared for the Karnataka PGCET will be able to check the result on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates will have to log in using the credentials- roll number and date of birth to access and download the Karnataka PGCET scorecard online.

Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the PGCET result date and timings on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. KEA conducted the PGCET 2022 exam for admission to MBA, MCA courses on November 19, and the MTech course on November 20, 2022. As per the latest updates, the result is scheduled to be declared after 4 pm today, December 29, 2022.

How To Download Karnataka PGCET Result 2022?

As per the updates, Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 is scheduled to be released today-Decemeber 29,2022. Those who appeared in the common entrance test can check the result on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in today. They can follow these steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The Karnataka PGCET Result will appear on screen

Step 6: Check and download it for future reference

What After Karnataka PGCET Result 2022?

After the declaration of the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Result, the verification process will begin on January 3, 2023. Candidates will be asked to submit the documents for further admission process. Thus, all shortlisted candidates must complete the admission process and pay the required fee to confirm the seat.

