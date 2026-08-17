Karnataka PGET 2026: PG Dental Applications Close Today, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
KEA to close the application window for PG Dental admission 2026 today. Eligible candidates yet to register and apply can visit the official website to submit their applications.
Karnataka PG Dental Admission 2026: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) opened the window for registration and application to Postgraduate Dental Admission on August 14, 2026. Candidates interested in applying for admission to Postgraduate Dental Courses offered in Government Dental Colleges, Government Quota seats in Private and Minority Dental Colleges, and seats in Private Dental Colleges can visit the official website to submit the applications.
As per the official notification, the window for students to complete the registration and application process closes on August 17, 2026 at 11.59 PM. The window for students to submit the fee closes on August 18, 2026 at 6 PM.
The link for students to apply for admissions to PG Dental Colleges is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates are also provided with a direct link on this page to register and apply. Candidates must make sure they follow the deadline and complete the applications within the scheduled time.
PG Dental Application 2026 - Click Here
Karnataka PG Dental Admission 2026: Registration and Application Process
The link for students to apply for the PG Dental admissions is available on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the KEA official website
Step 2: Click on PGET 2026 - PG Dental Link
Step 3: Click on the online application link
Step 4: Click on New Registration and enter all the required details
Step 5: Fill out the online application
Step 6: Enter the personal and academic details
Step 7: Upload all required documents for verification
Step 8: Submit the application fee
Step 9: Save and click on submit
It must be noted that all the information entered in the application form is correct. Applications of candidates producing false or fabricated information will not be considered, and candidates may be further debarred from all counselling procedures
Karnataka PGET 2026 Registration Fee
When filling the PG Dental application form, students are required to submit the application fee. The category-wise registration fee details is provided below
|
Category
|
Fee (in Rs)
|
SC/ST/Cat-1/PwD candidates
|
Rs. 750/-
|
General/2A/2B/3A/3B candidates
|
Rs. 1500/-
|
Non-Karnataka candidates
|
Rs.4000/-
|
NRI/OCI/ PIO/ Foreign Nationals candidates
|
Rs. 7000/-
The application fee has to be submitted in online mode. Students can submit the registration fee through Credit/ Debit Cards or via net banking and UPI facilities. Candidates must note that the applications will not be considered without the submission of the registration fee.
KEA PGET 2026: Mandatory Documents
The following documents are required for the admission process. Candidates must make sure they arrange for originals and photocopies of the below listed documents for the admission process
1. KEA ‘PGET-2026’ Registration form duly filled (print out).
2. Photo identity and address proof document (PAN Card / Driving License / Voter ID / Passport / Aadhaar Card / Ration Card)
3. ‘NEET-PG 2026 / NEET MDS 2026’ Admit Card & score card issued by NBE for Medical & Dental courses.
4. SSLC or 10th Standard / equivalent marks card (For date of birth).
5. 2nd PUC or 12th Standard Marks Card.
6. MBBS / BDS marks card issued by Universities of all phases/years.
7. Qualifying Degree certificate.
8. Provisional Degree Certificate - only to those who have passed MBBS / BDS during 2026.
9. Certificate of internship completion for candidates who have already completed internship. (Provisional internship completion certificate will be accepted for Candidates completing their internship on March 31, 2026, for MDS and (as per NBEMS for MD/MS) only for the 1st round of counseling
10. Certificate from the head of the institute certifying that the Medical / Dental College from which the candidate has passed MBBS/BDS examination is recognised by MCI/DCI.
11. State / Central Medical / Dental Council Registration Certificate. [Provisional registration certificate will be accepted only for the candidates who have passed MBBS / BDS during 2026. Permanent State / Central Medical / Dental Council Registration Certificate to be compulsorily submitted at the time of admission process. (Candidates who have passed before 2026 should compulsorily possess the Original Permanent Registration Certificate and upload the same.)]
12. Eligibility Certificate (Other University)
Also Read: AP EAPCET 2026 Counselling BiPC Stream Web Option Entry Begins, Allotment on August 27
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.