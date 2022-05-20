Karnataka PUC Result 2022: Evaluation Begins, 2nd PUC Results for Class 12 Students Expected in 3rd Week of June

Karnataka PUC Result 2022 Date Update: Following the completion of Class 12 Board Exams, the long wait for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 has begun. The Pre-University Department of Karnataka Govt had held the annual board 2nd PUC Exams for Class 12 students from 22nd April to 18th May 2022. While it has only been two days since the completion of the examination, students have already been wondering as to when the 2nd PUC Result 2022 Karnataka will be declared. The queries from Class 12 students around Karnataka PUC Result 2022 Expected Date has increased further following the declaration of SSLC Result 2022 yesterday.

Karnataka PUC Result 2022 Expected Date

Addressing the queries of students and providing them a rough timeline, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh has suggested that the Class 12 Results of Karnataka Board can be expected in 3rd week of June 2022. Sharing an update about the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 date, Mr Nagesh said that the Department had completed the Class 12 Board Exams successfully and smoothly. He further added that the evaluation work for the 12th Exam will begin from next week and that the 2nd PUC Results 2022 Karnataka can be expected by 3rd week of June 2022.

7 lakh students appear for 2nd PUC Exam, Evaluation Work Begins

As confirmed by the Education Minister BC Nagesh, the Pre-University Education Department of Karnataka Govt is all set to start the evaluation work for Class 12 Board Exams. For 2022 session, thee exams were held in offline or pen-and-paper mode following which the checking of answer sheet for all students is being held at different evaluation centres spread across the state. This year, a total of 6.8 lakh (6,84,255) students have appeared for the Class 12 Board Exam at 1,076 centres across the state amid tight security. If the evaluation work for Karnataka 12th Exam 2022 continues as per the predefined schedule, the result should be expected by 3rd week of June 2022.

