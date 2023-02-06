Karnataka SSLC 2023 Provisional Admit Card Released, Know Steps to Download Here

Karnataka SSLC 2023 Provisional Admit Card: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the provisional admit card for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC). The school authorities can download the SSLC 2023 provisional admit card on the official website i.e. sslc.karnataka.gov.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. They can also rectify the errors in students' details till February 19, 2023.

The official notification of KSEAB reads, “This is the last chance to check and finalise details of the students, the same details will be entered in the final Karnataka SSLC admit card 2023 and mark sheets of the students. If there are any discrepancies, the school heads will be held responsible.”

Karnataka SSLC 2023 Provisional Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

What Details Can be Edited in Karnataka SSLC 2023 Provisional Admit Card?

The school authorities can make corrections in student details such as the candidate's name, parent's name, date of birth, religion, gender, etc. However, the authorities can not make direct changes on the board's website.

How to Edit and Download SSLC 2023 Provisional Admit Card?

The authorities have released the Karnataka SSLC 2023 provisional admit card on the official website i.e. kseab.karnataka.gov.in. School authorities can follow these steps to edit and download the hall ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e.kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Login via school login option

Step 3: For correction, enter stats and reference no of student

Step 4 : After correction, click on update latest stats to revise student details

Step 5 : Now, download revised SSLC 2023 provisional admit card

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

Karnataka Board Important Notice

The Karnataka board also said that the hall tickets should be printed out by students themselves. "In case any changes in languages/subject, media, physical condition and social category apart from the points mentioned above, submit a request in writing to the concerned District Magistrate in Mandali,” reads the official statement.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2023: Board Exams From Feb 15, CBSE Hall Ticket Expected Soon