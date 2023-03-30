Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Tomorrow, Check Class 10th Timetable Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will begin the SSLC exam tomorrow i.e. March 31, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 will be conducted for first-language papers tomorrow. The authorities will conduct the exam between 10.30 am and 1.45 pm. Students are required to follow the protocols on exam day.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 will be held for first language papers-Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), and Sanskrit. Students who are appearing for the exam must carry the Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2023 to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Check out the entire Karnataka SSLC Timetable 2023 here.

Karnataka SSLC Timetable 2023

Date Subject Timing March 31, 2023 First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit 10.30 AM to 1.45 PM April 3, 2023 Mathematics/*Sociology 10.30 AM to 1.45 PM April 6, 2023 Second Language: English, Kannada 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM April 8, 2023 Elements of Electrical Engineering IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering – IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics 10.30 AM to 1.45 PM April 10, 2023 Science, Political Science, Hindustani music, Karnataka music, Karnataka music/hindustani music 10.30 AM to 1.45 PM/ 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM April 12, 2023 Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, NSQF exam subjects(IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty, and Wellness) 10.30 AM to 1.30 PM/ 10.30 AM to 12.45 PM April 15, 2023 Social Science 10.30 AM to 1.45 PM

Karnataka SSLC Timetable 2023 PDF- Click Here