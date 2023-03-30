  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Tomorrow, Check Class 10th Timetable Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Tomorrow, Check Class 10th Timetable Here

Karnataka SSLC exams 2023 will begin tomorrow i.e. March 31, 2023. Students must follow the protocols on exam day. They can check out the Karnataka SSLC Timetable 2023 here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 30, 2023 12:45 IST
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Tomorrow
Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Tomorrow

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will begin the SSLC exam tomorrow i.e. March 31, 2023. The Karnataka SSLC Exam 2023 will be conducted for first-language papers tomorrow. The authorities will conduct the exam between 10.30 am and 1.45 pm. Students are required to follow the protocols on exam day.

The Karnataka SSLC exam 2023 will be held for first language papers-Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), and Sanskrit. Students who are appearing for the exam must carry the Karnataka SSLC Admit Card 2023 to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. Check out the entire Karnataka SSLC Timetable 2023 here.

Karnataka SSLC Timetable 2023

Date

Subject

Timing

March 31, 2023

First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, English (NCERT), Sanskrit

10.30 AM to 1.45 PM

April 3, 2023

Mathematics/*Sociology

10.30 AM to 1.45 PM

April 6, 2023

Second Language: English, Kannada

10.30 AM to 1.30 PM

April 8, 2023

Elements of Electrical Engineering IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering-2, Elements of Mechanical Engineering – IV, Engineering Graphics-2, Elements of Electronics Engineering-IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering, Programming in ANSI 'C', Elements of Computer Science, Economics

10.30 AM to 1.45 PM

April 10, 2023

Science, Political Science, Hindustani music, Karnataka music, Karnataka music/hindustani music

10.30 AM to 1.45 PM/ 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM

April 12, 2023

Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu, NSQF exam subjects(IT, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty, and Wellness)

10.30 AM to 1.30 PM/ 10.30 AM to 12.45 PM

April 15, 2023

Social Science

10.30 AM to 1.45 PM

Karnataka SSLC Timetable 2023 PDF- Click Here

 
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023