Karnataka SSLC Exams begin from today, Check exam day guidelines here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Karnataka Class 10 Board examinations are scheduled to begin from today - March 28, 2022. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will be conducting the exams for close to 8.73 Lakh students until April 11, 2022. The examinations will commence with the language papers.

The Karnataka SSLC Exams are being conducted in the morning shift from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM. The exams are being conducted for a duration of 3 hours and 15 minutes. The extra 15 minutes is for the students to read the question paper. The language papers conducted today - March 28, 2022 include Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit.

Guidelines for Exam Day

Students appearing for the Karnataka SSLC Examination must note that wearing the school uniforms is mandatory and considering the recent court order, they will not be allowed to wear the hijab with the uniform when attending the examinations.

Students appearing for the exams are also required to make sure that they carry their class 10 exam admit card with them. Along with the Admit Card, students are also required to carry their school ID card with them.

Students are also advised to reach the exam centre well ahead of the commencement of the exams.

Students are also required to follow the COVID protocols and guidelines without fail when appearing for the exams. These include wearing face masks and carrying their hand sanitizers with them. Students must also note that social distancing rules are required to be followed without fail.

Students must also note that carrying electronic devices inside the exam hall is strictly prohibited.

