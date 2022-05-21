Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Father, Son duo clear Class 10 Board Exams Together, Celebrations Galore

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 - Success Story: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) declared the SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Board on 19th May 2022. With the overall pass percentage in the Class 10 Board Exam reaching 85.63%, the highest ever for SSLC Results, a unique success story has also come to light from the Bullari District of Karnataka. In a unique turn of events, a father and son duo have cleared the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022 together, at the same time. The achievement has spread cheer and joy among the family members and has also become an inspirational story for other senior members from the community to pursue and complete their school education.

Father-Son due Clear SSLC Exams Together

As per media reports, Shanmugappa Gowdru, 41, and his son Bharath Gowdru, both appeared for Class 10 Board Exams held by KSEEB this year. Shanmugappa is a farmer and had to quit his school education early due to family responsibilities. However, after so many years, he was made a member of f School Development Management Committee (SDMC) of Devalapura village at the school where his son studies.

During his meeting with the school administrators, he expressed his dream of completing his school education by passing the SSLC Exam. The school administration and teachers supported his aspirations and helped him study for the Class 10 Board Exams by providing him guidance and study material. Consequently, he passed the SSLC Exam 2022 by scoring 307 marks out of 600. On the other hand his son, Bharath scored 500 marks in the exam.

This was not his first attempt to clear SSLC Exam. Earlier, Shanmugappa had appeared for the Class 10 exam with his daughter as well but could only manage to clear Hindi and Kannada papers. Following that in supplementary exam he passed the English exam and the rest of the papers were cleared in SSLC Exam 2022 along with his Son.

Son helps Farmer Father Realize the Value of Education

On his success in the SSLC Exam 2022, Shanmugappa said that it was the hard work put in by his son and many other students to complete the Class 10 studies that inspired him to complete his school education. He added that his son and daughter are his real motivation behind taking up the KSEEB SSLC Exam 2022 at 40 years of age. He also thanked teachers and school principal who helped him choose the right subjects and books and also provided guidance to complete his studies. Upon his success in SSLC Exam, Shanmugappa says that the entire experience has been eye opener for him that made him realize the real value of education in today’s world.

