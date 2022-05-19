Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Karnataka Govt launches Helpline for Anxious Students ahead of KSEEB Class 10 Results

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 Helpline Launched: With nearly 8 lakh students awaiting the declaration of SSLC Results 2022 Karnataka Board today, the state government has come to the aid of anxious students. As per the latest update, the Karnataka State Government has launched a mental helpline for students who are awaiting their Karnataka Board Class 10 Result 2022. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is going to declare the SSLC Results for nearly 8.5 lakh students today. Ahead of the declaration of Class 10 Board Results, the Karnataka Health Department has launched a dedicated helpline for parents and students to deal with any anxiety, stress, and depression. Students who are feeling nervous or anxious about the upcoming KSEEB SSLC Exam Results can reach out to the helpline by calling 080 46110007.

Trained mental health professionals will attend to your issues appropriately.



Wishing all the students good marks and a great future! Winning or losing is a part of life, always focus on giving your best and keep faith.



Karnataka Health Minister Motivates Students to Stay Positive

The news about the launch of a tele-helpline for students ahead of SSLC Results 2022 Karnataka was confirmed by Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar. In a tweet shared from his official Twitter handle, Dr Sudhakar motivated students to stay positive ahead of the KSEEB Class 10 Results. He said that “Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs.” Furthermore, he also wished all the students good marks and a great future!

Karnataka SSLC Result Helpline in collaboration with NIMHANS

The Karnataka SSLC Result Helpline launched for students is being managed in collaboration with NIMHANS. As per the details shared by Health Minister Sudhakar, the SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Helpline is being manned by trained mental health professionals. These mental health experts will help students calm their nerves ahead of the declaration of Karnataka SSLC results and also assist them in managing expectations and stress. With intense competition in the SSLC Result 2022 and students appearing for a physical board exam nearly after two years of the pandemic; the launch of the students’ helpline ahead of the Karnataka Class 10 Results is a step in the right direction from the state government.

