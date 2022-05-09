Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Board expected to declare 10th results this week, Check details here

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: As per media reports, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board is expected to release the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 on the official website soon. According to the updates provided by the board, the Class 10 Karnataka Board results 2022 will be released by the board by this week. Students who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exams can visit the official website of Karnataka Board to check the results.

Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that the SSLC Results 2022 will be released by the second week of May 2022 and as per local reports the evaluation process of the class 10 students is towards its final process.

The Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will be available on the official website - karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in. Students will be informed of the declaration of the KSEEB 2022 Class 10 Results on this page as and when the announcement is made by the officials.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 Tentative Schedule

According to media reports, the Karnataka SSLC Results are expected tentatively by May 14, 2022. An official confirmation on the Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 will be made by the officials on the website of the board.

The Education Minister in his tweet has also mentioned that the Supplementary examinations for the class 10 students will be conducted by the last week of June 2022.

Approximately 8.76 Lakh students registered for the Karnataka SSLC exams and the exams were conducted successfully across the 3440 exam centres in the state from March 28, 2022 ro April 11, 2022.

Also Read: KCET 2022 Registration Date Extended Again till 12th May, Register for Karnataka CET Exam at kea.kar.nic.in