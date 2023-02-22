Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Mop Up Round Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Mop Up Round Schedule: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for UG AYUSH Mop Up Round 2022. Candidates who wish to participate in the Mop Up Round can check out the dates on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. As per the schedule, eligible candidates will be able to exercise option entry between February 24 and 27, 2023.

The authorities will publish the Karnataka UG AYUSH Seat Allotment 2022 for Mop Up Round on February 27, 2023, after 4.00 pm. However, the shortlisted candidates can report to the allotted colleges till March 3, 2023, before 5.30 pm. They can check out the entire mop up round schedule below.

Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Mop Up Round Schedule

Event Date Exercise of Option Entry by Eligible Candidates February 24 (6.00 pm) to 27, 2023 (till 10.00 am) Declaration of Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result February 27, 2023 (after 4.00 pm) Payment of fees by candidates February 28 to March 1, 2023 (Banking Hours) Download of Admission Order February 28 to March 2, 2023, Last Date for Reporting to Allotted College March 3, 2023 (before 5.30 pm)

How to Exercise Option Entry in Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022?

As per the schedule, candidates can exercise option entry in UG AYUSH 2022 Mop Up Round from February 24, 6.00 pm onwards. Candidates can check the steps for option entry here-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the latest announcements section

Step 3: Click on UG AYUSH MopUp Round Option Entry Link

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: Select the preferred college and course

Step 6: Submit the preferences and save the confirmation page

