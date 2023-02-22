    Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Mop Up Round Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

    Karnataka UG AYUSH Mop Up Round Schedule 2022 has been released on the official website. Candidates who wish to participate in the mop up round can check the dates here.

    Updated: Feb 22, 2023 12:49 IST
    Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Mop Up Round Schedule: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for UG AYUSH Mop Up Round 2022. Candidates who wish to participate in the Mop Up Round can check out the dates on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. As per the schedule, eligible candidates will be able to exercise option entry between February 24 and 27, 2023.

    The authorities will publish the Karnataka UG AYUSH Seat Allotment 2022 for Mop Up Round on February 27, 2023, after 4.00 pm. However, the shortlisted candidates can report to the allotted colleges till March 3, 2023, before 5.30 pm. They can check out the entire mop up round schedule below.

    Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Mop Up Round Schedule

    Event

    Date

    Exercise of Option Entry by Eligible Candidates

    February 24 (6.00 pm) to 27, 2023 (till 10.00 am)

    Declaration of Mop Up Round Seat Allotment Result

    February 27, 2023 (after 4.00 pm)

    Payment of fees by candidates

    February 28 to March 1, 2023 (Banking Hours)

    Download of Admission Order

    February 28 to March 2, 2023,

    Last Date for Reporting to Allotted College

    March 3, 2023 (before 5.30 pm)

    How to Exercise Option Entry in Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022?

    As per the schedule, candidates can exercise option entry in UG AYUSH 2022 Mop Up Round from February 24, 6.00 pm onwards. Candidates can check the steps for option entry here-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

    Step 2: Go to the latest announcements section

    Step 3: Click on UG AYUSH MopUp Round Option Entry Link

    Step 4: Enter the login credentials

    Step 5: Select the preferred college and course

    Step 6: Submit the preferences and save the confirmation page

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
