Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 on Feb 20, Check Dates Here

Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 2nd Round Seat Allotment: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the UG AYUSH Seat Allotment Result for the 2nd Round on February 20, 2023. Candidates who participated in the second round of UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling can check and download the result on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

After the publication of the Karnataka UG AYUSH Seat Allotment 2022 for Round 2 candidates will have to pay the required fee between February 21 and 22, 2023. It must be noted that the fee paid in any of the earlier rounds will be adjusted in this round upon the selection of the seat in this round. Candidates can check out the entire UG AYUSH 2022 Seat Allotment Schedule for Round 2 below.

Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Seat Allotment Schedule for Round 2

Event Date Option Entry by eligible candidates February 20, 2023, till 10.00 am Publication of Result February 20, 2023, after 4.00 pm Payment of fees February 21 to 22, 2023 banking hours Download of Admission Order February 21 to 23, 2023 Deadline for reporting to allotted college February 23, 2023, before 5.30 pm

How to Check Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 2?

Candidates can check out and download UG AYUSH 2nd round seat allotment results on the official website on February 20, 2023. They can go through these steps to check the result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the latest announcements section

Step 3: Click on UG AYUSH 2022 Second Round Seat Allotment Result Link

Step 4: Enter the CET number

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download for future reference

