    Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 on Feb 20, Check Dates Here

    Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 will be released on February 20, 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in. Check the complete schedule here

    Updated: Feb 17, 2023 12:08 IST
    Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 2 Soon

    Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 2nd Round Seat Allotment: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the UG AYUSH Seat Allotment Result for the 2nd Round on February 20, 2023. Candidates who participated in the second round of UG AYUSH 2022 Counselling can check and download the result on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in by entering the login credentials.

    After the publication of the Karnataka UG AYUSH Seat Allotment 2022 for Round 2 candidates will have to pay the required fee between February 21 and 22, 2023. It must be noted that the fee paid in any of the earlier rounds will be adjusted in this round upon the selection of the seat in this round. Candidates can check out the entire UG AYUSH 2022 Seat Allotment Schedule for Round 2 below.

    Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Seat Allotment Schedule for Round 2

    Event

    Date

    Option Entry by eligible candidates

    February 20, 2023, till 10.00 am

    Publication of Result

    February 20, 2023, after 4.00 pm

    Payment of fees

    February 21 to 22, 2023 banking hours

    Download of Admission Order

    February 21 to 23, 2023

    Deadline for reporting to allotted college

    February 23, 2023, before 5.30 pm

    How to Check Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Seat Allotment for Round 2?

    Candidates can check out and download UG AYUSH 2nd round seat allotment results on the official website on February 20, 2023. They can go through these steps to check the result-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

    Step 2: Go to the latest announcements section

    Step 3: Click on UG AYUSH 2022 Second Round Seat Allotment Result Link

    Step 4: Enter the CET number

    Step 5: The result will appear on the screen

    Step 6: Check and download for future reference

