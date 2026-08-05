Karnataka UG NEET 2026 Application Deadline Extended till August 7, Read Notice Here

In a latest declaration by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), it has been informed to the students applying for Karnataka UG NEET 2026 that the date for UG NEET roll number linking and submission of new applications has been extended until August 7, 2026 for admission to Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses. It has been informed, in a notification by the KEA official X handle, that the error occurred due to technical reasons, a server issue is being faced, and its maintenance is being undertaken.

Candidates applying for UGNEET 2026 will need to visit the official website to link the UGNEET Roll Number to CET 2026 application, and for new registration to UGNEET courses at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugneet2026. It is advised that the candidates do not wait for the last date to do their due diligence and download their confirmation page for future reference.