Karnataka UG NEET 2026 Application Deadline Extended till August 7, Read Notice Here
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for Karnataka UG NEET 2026 roll number linking and submission of new applications to August 7, 2026 for admission to Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses. Candidates will need to visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugneet2026.
In a latest declaration by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), it has been informed to the students applying for Karnataka UG NEET 2026 that the date for UG NEET roll number linking and submission of new applications has been extended until August 7, 2026 for admission to Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses. It has been informed, in a notification by the KEA official X handle, that the error occurred due to technical reasons, a server issue is being faced, and its maintenance is being undertaken.
Candidates applying for UGNEET 2026 will need to visit the official website to link the UGNEET Roll Number to CET 2026 application, and for new registration to UGNEET courses at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ugneet2026. It is advised that the candidates do not wait for the last date to do their due diligence and download their confirmation page for future reference.
How to apply for Karnataka UG NEET 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to apply for Karnataka UG NEET 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Click on the link for UG NEET 2026 registration.
- Enter the personal details to complete the registration.
- Provide personal and academic information to complete the application.
- Upload the required documents in prescribed format.
- Check and review your details and submit the form.
- Download the acknowledgement slip for future reference.
KEA Official Announcement
Check the following X post by the official KEA handle on the deadline extension:
#UGNEET-26: ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಕಾರಣಗಳಿಂದ ಸರ್ವರ್ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆ ಎದುರಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಅದರ ನಿರ್ವಹಣೆಯನ್ನು ಕೈಗೆತ್ತಿಕೊಳ್ಳಲಾಗಿದೆ.— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) August 4, 2026
ಹೀಗಾಗಿ ಯುಜಿ ನೀಟ್ ರೋಲ್ ನಂಬರ್ ಜೋಡಣೆ ಹಾಗೂ ಹೊಸದಾಗಿ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು ಆಗಸ್ಟ್ 7ರವರೆಗೆ ದಿನಾಂಕ ವಿಸ್ತರಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ.
-ಹೆಚ್.ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ ಐಎಎಸ್
ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರ್ವಾಹಕ ನಿರ್ದೇಶಕರು
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ… pic.twitter.com/Q6lUZazpl0
Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates on Karnataka UGNEET Admissions 2026 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
In case of any assistance, candidates are advised to reach out to the KEA official on the phone number at 080 - 23 564 583 or dial the helpline at 080 - 23 460 460 or email at keauthority-ka@nic.in.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.