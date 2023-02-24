Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee Payment Date Extended, Submit Fee at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka UGAYUSH Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the last date for candidates to complete the UGAYUSH Round 2 Admission fee payment. According to the notification released, the last date for students to complete the fee payment process is today - February 24, 2023.

Earlier the last date for Round 2 candidates to submit the admission fee was February 23, 2023. Along with the fee payment dates, Karnataka Examination Authority has also extended the dates for candidates to download the admission order and report to the colleges to February 24, 2023.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 counselling process can click on the fee payment link given on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to complete the fee payment process.

Karnataka UGAYUSH Direct Link - Click Here

Steps to complete the Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Admissions

The link for candidates to complete the UGAYUSH round 2 fee payment is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the below given steps and complete the UGAYUSH Round 2 counselling admission process.

Step 1:Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority website

Step 2: Click on UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee payment link

Step 3: Enter the CET Number and complete the fee payment

Step 4: Download the Admission Order for further reference

UGAYUSH Mop-Up Round

KEA is scheduled to commence the mop-up round option entry process from today - February 24, 2023. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds can complete the option entry process for the same from today onwards.

Further details regrading the Karnataka UGAYUSH Mop-up round counselling will be provided here.

Also Read: IGNOU TEE June 2023 Revised Date Sheet Released, Check Tentative Schedule Here