Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee Payment Date Extended, Submit Fee at kea.kar.nic.in

    Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the last date for candidates to submit the UGAYUSH round 2 admission fee payment round. Candidates can complete the fee payment process through the link available here.

    Updated: Feb 24, 2023 08:32 IST
    Karnataka UGAYUSH Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the last date for candidates to complete the UGAYUSH Round 2 Admission fee payment. According to the notification released, the last date for students to complete the fee payment process is today - February 24, 2023. 

    Earlier the last date for Round 2 candidates to submit the admission fee was February 23, 2023. Along with the fee payment dates, Karnataka Examination Authority has also extended the dates for candidates to download the admission order and report to the colleges to February 24, 2023. 

    Candidates who have been allotted seats in Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 counselling process can click on the fee payment link given on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to complete the fee payment process. 

    Steps to complete the Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Admissions

    The link for candidates to complete the UGAYUSH round 2 fee payment is now available on the official website. Candidates can follow the below given steps and complete the UGAYUSH Round 2 counselling admission process.

    Step 1:Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority website

    Step 2: Click on UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee payment link 

    Step 3: Enter the CET Number and complete the fee payment

    Step 4: Download the Admission Order for further reference

    UGAYUSH Mop-Up Round 

    KEA is scheduled to commence the mop-up round option entry process from today - February 24, 2023. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds can complete the option entry process for the same from today onwards. 

    Further details regrading the Karnataka UGAYUSH Mop-up round counselling will be provided here.

