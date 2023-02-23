Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee Payment Window Closes Today, Check Mop-Up Round Details Here

Karnataka UGAYUSH Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the UGAYUSH round 2 fee submission window for allotted candidates today. All those candidates who have been allotted seats in the Karnataka UGAYUSH round 2 allotment process can submit the admission fee by 1 PM today.

Candidates must also note that the Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Option Entry process for Mop-Up round counselling will begin tomorrow - February 24, 2023. Karnataka Examination Authority recently announced the Mop-Up round schedule for UGAYUSH as per which the option entry process will be conducted from February 24 to 27, 2023.

Karnataka UGAYUSH Fee Payment Round 2 - Click Here

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Counselling can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority and complete the admission fee submission process. To submit the fees students are required to visit the website and enter the CET number and submit the required fee.

Steps to Complete the Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee Payment

The link for candidates to complete the UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee payment process is available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit the round 2 admission fee.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee Payment Link

Step 3: Enter the CET number in the link given

Step 4: Submit the UGAYUSH Admission fee and click on the final submission link

Karnataka UGAYUSH Mop-Up Round

The option entry process for the mop-up round counselling will begin on February 24, 2023. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds can complete the option entry process for the mop-up round counselling until February 27, 2023.

