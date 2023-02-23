    Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee Payment Window Closes Today, Check Mop-Up Round Details Here

    Karnataka Examination Authority to close the UGAYUSH Round 2 fee payment window today. Candidates yet to complete the admission process can complete the fee payment through the link given here.

    Updated: Feb 23, 2023 10:19 IST
    Karnataka-UGAYUSH-Round-2
    Karnataka UGAYUSH Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority will close the UGAYUSH round 2 fee submission window for allotted candidates today. All those candidates who have been allotted seats in the Karnataka UGAYUSH round 2 allotment process can submit the admission fee by 1 PM today.

    Candidates must also note that the Karnataka NEET UG AYUSH Option Entry process for Mop-Up round counselling will begin tomorrow - February 24, 2023. Karnataka Examination Authority recently announced the Mop-Up round schedule for UGAYUSH as per which the option entry process will be conducted from February 24 to 27, 2023. 

    Karnataka UGAYUSH Fee Payment Round 2 - Click Here

    Candidates who have been allotted seats in the Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Counselling can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority and complete the admission fee submission process. To submit the fees students are required to visit the website and enter the CET number and submit the required fee.

    Steps to Complete the Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee Payment

    The link for candidates to complete the UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee payment process is available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to submit the round 2 admission fee.

    Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

    Step 2: Click on the Karnataka UGAYUSH Round 2 Fee Payment Link

    Step 3: Enter the CET number in the link given

    Step 4: Submit the UGAYUSH Admission fee and click on the final submission link

    Karnataka UGAYUSH Mop-Up Round

    The option entry process for the mop-up round counselling will begin on February 24, 2023. Candidates who were unable to secure a seat in the previous counselling rounds can complete the option entry process for the mop-up round counselling until February 27, 2023. 

    Also Read: Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 Mop Up Round Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

