Karnataka UGCET 2022: Architecture Rank List Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KCET 2022 UGET Rank List for the Architecture programme. Students who have appeared for the KCET Architecture programme can check the rank list on the official website.

To download the Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List candidates can visit the official website and click on the Rank List PDF available on the official website. The Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List will contain the list of students who have secured the top rank along with their Application number and CET Number.

Candidates can visit the official website - ketonline.karnataka.gov.in or click on the link provided here to check the Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List.

Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank list - Direct Link

UGCET 2022 Rank List - Toppers

The Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List has been released in the form of a PDF document. Candidates who have secured a rank in the UGCET 2022 exams will be eligible for further admission procedures. Students can check below the list of top 5 students in the UGCET 2022 exams.

CET Number Name Application Number Rank DG472 MARIA BINSON MENACHERY 5020207123625 1 DE370 ROOPASHREE K 3920200805749 2 BJ333 VAISHNAV R 4918119577 3 SN116 B ADITHYA HOLLA 49202018133544 4 DH795 VELANKAR ANUSHREE ASHISH 507074231 5

Candidates who have secured a rank based on the cutoff set for admissions will be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Architecture programme offered in the colleges in Karnataka.

How to download KCET 2022 Rank List

The Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List is available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. To download the KCET 2022 Rank List students are required to visit the official website and download the Rank List through the link provided on the official website.

