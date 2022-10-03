    Karnataka UGCET 2022: Architecture Rank List Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KCET 2022 UGET Rank List for the Architecture programme. Students can download the Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List for Architecture through the link available here. 

    Updated: Oct 3, 2022 17:26 IST
    Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the KCET 2022 UGET Rank List for the Architecture programme. Students who have appeared for the KCET Architecture programme can check the rank list on the official website. 

    To download the Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List candidates can visit the official website and click on the Rank List PDF available on the official website. The Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List will contain the list of students who have secured the top rank along with their Application number and CET Number. 

    Candidates can visit the official website - ketonline.karnataka.gov.in or click on the link provided here to check the Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List. 

    Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank list - Direct Link 

    UGCET 2022 Rank List - Toppers

    The Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List has been released in the form of a PDF document. Candidates who have secured a rank in the UGCET 2022 exams will be eligible for further admission procedures. Students can check below the list of top 5 students in the UGCET 2022 exams.

    CET Number

    Name

    Application Number 

    Rank

    DG472 

    MARIA BINSON MENACHERY

    5020207123625 

    1

    DE370 

    ROOPASHREE K

    3920200805749 

    2

    BJ333 

    VAISHNAV R

    4918119577

    3

    SN116 

    B ADITHYA HOLLA

    49202018133544

    4

    DH795 

    VELANKAR ANUSHREE ASHISH

    507074231

    5

    Candidates who have secured a rank based on the cutoff set for admissions will be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Architecture programme offered in the colleges in Karnataka.

    How to download KCET 2022 Rank List

    The Karnataka UGCET 2022 Rank List is available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. To download the KCET 2022 Rank List students are required to visit the official website and download the Rank List through the link provided on the official website. 

