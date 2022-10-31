Karnataka UGCET 2022: Round 1 Counselling Choice Entry Begins, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGCET Choice Filling: Karnataka Examination Authority has started the KCET 2022 UGCET Round 1 Choice Entry procedure for eligible candidates. Candidates can complete the Karnataka UGCET 2022 Round 1 Choice Filling procedure by November 1, 2022.

According to the notification available on the official website, the UGCET 2022 Choice Entry portal is now open and candidates are advised to first check the information regarding the choice filling process before filling out the same. Students are also advised to note that the seats of students who are unable to produce sufficient documents with respect to their reservations will be cancelled and put in the second round allotment.

The Karnataka UGCET 2022 Round 1 Choice filling link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link available here to complete the Karnataka UGCET 2022 Round 1 choice filling procedure.

Karnataka UGCET 2022 Choice Filling Instructions - Click Here

Karnataka UGCET 2022 Round 1 Choice Entry - Click Here

How to complete the Karnataka UCET 2022 Choice Filling Procedure

The Karnataka UGCET Choice Filling process has to be completed in online mode. When entering the choices for the Round 1 allotment candidates are advised to make sure that they enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2022 Choice Entry Procedure

Step 3: Enter the CET number and Captcha in the option entry process

Step 4: Select the choice based on the allotment received

Step 5: Save the choices entered and click on the final submission link

Points to remember during Choice Filling

Choice 1: The candidate is satisfied with the allotment and does not wish to be considered for the further allotment procedure

Choice 2: The candidate is satisfied with the allotment but wishes to participate in further allotment procedures.

Choice 3: Not Satisfied with the allotment but wish to participate in the next round with the already filled choices.

Choice 4: Not satisfied with the allotment and secured seat elsewhere

