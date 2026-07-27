Karnataka UGCET 2026 Last Date for Choice Selection and Admission Extended

Karnataka Examinations Authority has extended the last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling are required to select their choices for admission and complete the reporting to the allotted colleges.

As per the extended deadline, the last date for candidates to select choices is July 28, 2026. The window for fee payment by candidates who selected Choice 1 and downloading the Seat Confirmation Slip will be available until July 29, 2026, and the reporting to the college by Choice-1 candidates along with fee payment receipt and downloaded Seat Confirmation Slip will be open until 6 PM on July 29, 2026.

According to the official notification, following the first round of seat allotment for courses such as Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary, B.Sc (Nursing), Yoga & Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, Allied Health Sciences, etc., the last date to select Choices, pay fees, download the Seat Confirmation Slip, and report to the allotted college has been extended.