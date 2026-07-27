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Karnataka UGCET 2026 Last Date for Choice Selection and Admission Extended

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 14:39 IST

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 1 admission choice window extended. Candidates can select their choices based on the allotment until July 28, 2026, at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Last Date for Choice Selection and Admission Extended
Karnataka UGCET 2026 Last Date for Choice Selection and Admission Extended
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Karnataka Examinations Authority has extended the last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges. Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling are required to select their choices for admission and complete the reporting to the allotted colleges. 

As per the extended deadline, the last date for candidates to select choices is July 28, 2026. The window for fee payment by candidates who selected Choice 1 and downloading the Seat Confirmation Slip will be available until July 29, 2026, and the reporting to the college by Choice-1 candidates along with fee payment receipt and downloaded Seat Confirmation Slip will be open until 6 PM on July 29, 2026. 

According to the official notification, following the first round of seat allotment for courses such as Engineering, Architecture, Agricultural Science, Veterinary, B.Sc (Nursing), Yoga & Naturopathy, BPT, BPO, Allied Health Sciences, etc., the last date to select Choices, pay fees, download the Seat Confirmation Slip, and report to the allotted college has been extended.

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

KEA UGCET 2026 Round 1 Choice Schedule

Candidates can check the extended timeline for students to select the choice for their allotment round below

Activity

Extended Date

Selecting Choices

July 28, 2026

Fee payment by candidates who selected Choice 1 and downloading the Seat Confirmation Slip(During bank transaction hours)

July 29, 2026 (Up to 4:00 PM)

Reporting to the college by Choice-1 candidates along with fee payment receipt and downloaded Seat Confirmation Slip

July 29, 2026 (Up to 6:00 PM)

It must also be noted that if candidates fail to select appropriate choices, it will be assumed that the candidate is not interested in the seat allotted in the first round, and it will be considered as Choice-4. The candidate will not be eligible to participate in subsequent rounds.


Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 14:39 IST

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