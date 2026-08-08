Karnataka UGCET 2026: Round 2 Provisional Seat Matrix Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Link for Option Entry Here

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The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional seat matrix for the second round of UGCET 2026 on August 7, 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The UGCET 2026 schedule for the second round has also been released. Check the schedule and the link for option entry here.

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional seat matrix for the second round of UGCET 2026 on August 7, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the counseling and applied for the second round will need to check the seat matrix on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka UGCET 2026: Programme-wise Provisional Seat Matrix The government has issued the seat matrix for Pharmacy courses, which has been published on the KEA Website for the information of the candidates, and it will be considered for allotment in this round. Candidates can check the following table to know the Programme-wise Provisional Seat Matrix for Karnataka UGCET 2026: Course/Program Type Link B.Sc. AHS General Link Veter Sci Theory Link Agricultural Engineering Practical Link Food Sci Practical Link Veter Sci Practical Link Agriculture Practical Link Agri (BSc) Theory Link Food Sci Theory Link Engineering General Link BPT General Link

Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 2 Schedule Released The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the seat allotment schedule for the second round of UGCET-2026 on August 7, 2026 for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B.Sc (Nursing), BPT, BPO, AHS courses. According to the schedule, the provisional seat allotment results will be released after 10 AM on August 19, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of the Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Further, since MCC, New Delhi has published a schedule for seat allotment for Medical and Dental courses; seat allotment will be done simultaneously for UGCET courses. The second round of seat allotment will be done along with Pharmacy, Medical, Dental courses. For these reasons, candidates are allowed to enter the new options for UGCET courses like Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary, etc.