Karnataka UGCET 2026: Round 2 Provisional Seat Matrix Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Link for Option Entry Here
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional seat matrix for the second round of UGCET 2026 on August 7, 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The UGCET 2026 schedule for the second round has also been released. Check the schedule and the link for option entry here.
Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the provisional seat matrix for the second round of UGCET 2026 on August 7, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the counseling and applied for the second round will need to check the seat matrix on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Karnataka UGCET 2026: Programme-wise Provisional Seat Matrix
The government has issued the seat matrix for Pharmacy courses, which has been published on the KEA Website for the information of the candidates, and it will be considered for allotment in this round. Candidates can check the following table to know the Programme-wise Provisional Seat Matrix for Karnataka UGCET 2026:
|Course/Program
|Type
|Link
|B.Sc. AHS
|General
|Link
|Veter Sci
|Theory
|Link
|Agricultural Engineering
|Practical
|Link
|Food Sci
|Practical
|Link
|Veter Sci
|Practical
|Link
|Agriculture
|Practical
|Link
|Agri (BSc)
|Theory
|Link
|Food Sci
|Theory
|Link
|Engineering
|General
|Link
|BPT
|General
|Link
Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 2 Schedule Released
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the seat allotment schedule for the second round of UGCET-2026 on August 7, 2026 for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B.Sc (Nursing), BPT, BPO, AHS courses. According to the schedule, the provisional seat allotment results will be released after 10 AM on August 19, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of the Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Further, since MCC, New Delhi has published a schedule for seat allotment for Medical and Dental courses; seat allotment will be done simultaneously for UGCET courses. The second round of seat allotment will be done along with Pharmacy, Medical, Dental courses. For these reasons, candidates are allowed to enter the new options for UGCET courses like Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary, etc.
RELATED | Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2026: Seat Allotment Schedule Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Round 2 Option Enter Link Here
How to fill options for Karnataka UGCET 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill option entry for Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the link “UGCET / UGNEET - 2026 OPTION ENTRY LINK SECOND ROUND”
- Follow the steps and enter your credentials to log in
- In the dashboard, click on the link for option entry
- Fill your entries as per the preference
- Review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - UGCET / UGNEET - 2026 OPTION ENTRY LINK SECOND ROUND (07-08-2026)
Candidates are advised to keep checking the KEA website for updates at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.