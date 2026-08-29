Karnataka UGCET 2026: Round 2 Revised Schedule Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Choice Selection Window Closes Today, Link Here

Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment results for the round 2 of admission to Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B.Sc (Nursing), B.Pharma, Pharm-D and BPT, BPO, Allied Health Sciences on August 24, 2026. Candidates can check their allocation results on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

In a latest notice, the Authority has declared the deadline extension for choice selection, Fee Payment and for Reporting to the allotted college. Candidates can refer to the schedule mentioned below to know the important dates and adhere to the given deadlines to allow smooth conduct of admissions.

Karnataka UGCET 2026: Round 2 Revised Schedule

The dates to select the Choice, Fee Payment and for reporting to the allotted college has been extended as follows: