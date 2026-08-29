Karnataka UGCET 2026: Round 2 Revised Schedule Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Choice Selection Window Closes Today, Link Here
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment results for the round 2 of admission to Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B.Sc (Nursing), B.Pharma, Pharm-D and BPT, BPO, Allied Health Sciences on August 24, 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. the last date to fill choices online is tonight, Saturday, August 29, 2026.
Karnataka UGCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment results for the round 2 of admission to Engineering, Architecture, Yoga & Naturopathy, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B.Sc (Nursing), B.Pharma, Pharm-D and BPT, BPO, Allied Health Sciences on August 24, 2026. Candidates can check their allocation results on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
In a latest notice, the Authority has declared the deadline extension for choice selection, Fee Payment and for Reporting to the allotted college. Candidates can refer to the schedule mentioned below to know the important dates and adhere to the given deadlines to allow smooth conduct of admissions.
Karnataka UGCET 2026: Round 2 Revised Schedule
The dates to select the Choice, Fee Payment and for reporting to the allotted college has been extended as follows:
|Overview
|Deadline
|Choice Selection
|August 29, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Payment of fees by Choice-1 and after payment downloading of Seat Confirmation Slip only by Choice-1.
|August 31, 2026 till 2 PM
|Reporting at the Allotted college along with Seat Confirmation Slip by Choice-1 candidates.
|August 31, 2026 till 6 PM
Official Notice: UGCET - 2026 Notification [27-08-2026]
How to fill Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 2 Choice Selection Form?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 2 Choice Selection Form online:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Under the ‘UGCET & UGNEET 2026 – 2nd Round Mock Seat Allotment Result Link [17-08-2026], click on the link provided
- Enter your details to log in
- In the dashboard, click on the link for choice selection
- Fill your choices in order of preference
- Pay the online choice selection fee
- Carefully review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page or future reference
DIRECT LINK - 2nd Round Mock Seat Allotment Result Link
KEA UGCET 2026 Seat Cancellation Portal Open
Candidates who wish to give up their allocations can also apply online on the dedicated portal. Students will not be able to appear for the subsequent rounds as they are giving up on their allocation for the round 2 of admissions. Click on the direct link provided here.
DIRECT LINK - UGCET-2026 ONLINE SEAT CANCELLATION PORTAL. 27/08/2026
Also Read: NMC Releases List of Students Admitted to PG Medical Courses for Academic Year 2025-26, Read Notice Here
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.