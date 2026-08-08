Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2026: Seat Allotment Schedule Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Round 2 Option Enter Link Here

Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the official notification regarding the seat allotment schedule for UGCET-2026 (Second Round) and UGNEET-2026 (First Round) on August 7, 2026. According to the schedule, the provisional seat allotment results will be released after 10 AM on August 19, 2026.

Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of the Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Since MCC, New Delhi has published a schedule for seat allotment for Medical and Dental courses; seat allotment will be done simultaneously for UGCET and UGNEET courses.

Karnataka UGCET & UGNEET 2026 Seat Allotment Schedule

Candidates can check the following table to know the seat allotment schedule for UGCET & UGNEET 2026 here: