Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2026: Seat Allotment Schedule Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Round 2 Option Enter Link Here
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment schedule for UGCET-2026 (Second Round) and UGNEET-2026 (First Round) on August 7, 2026 on the official website of the Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. According to the schedule, the provisional seat allotment results will be released after 10 AM on August 19, 2026. Candidates can check the option entry link here.
Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the official notification regarding the seat allotment schedule for UGCET-2026 (Second Round) and UGNEET-2026 (First Round) on August 7, 2026. According to the schedule, the provisional seat allotment results will be released after 10 AM on August 19, 2026.
Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of the Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Since MCC, New Delhi has published a schedule for seat allotment for Medical and Dental courses; seat allotment will be done simultaneously for UGCET and UGNEET courses.
Karnataka UGCET & UGNEET 2026 Seat Allotment Schedule
Candidates can check the following table to know the seat allotment schedule for UGCET & UGNEET 2026 here:
|Particulars
|Details
|Display of seat matrix – Medical and Dental
|August 7, 2026
|Display of seat matrix – Engineering, Farm Science, Veterinary etc. (Choice-3, Choice-4, Forfeited, Cancelled, newly added if any)
|August 7, 2026
|Option entry by eligible candidates – Add / modify / delete / re-order options for engineering, farm science, veterinary, etc. courses
|From 7 PM on August 7 - 9, 2026 till 9 AM
|Can include Pharmacy, Medical, Dental options (after downloading the verification slip)
|From 7 PM on August 7 - 13, 2026 till 9 AM
|Candidates interested in surrendering their first round allotted seat (Choice-1, Choice-2) must surrender on or before 11:00 AM on 13-08-2026 in person at KEA, Bengaluru. Penalty will be applicable as per rules.
|August 13, 2026 till 11 AM
|Publication of provisional seat allotment results:
|August 19, 2026 after 10 AM
In case of any help or assistance, candidates can reach out to the officials on the phone number at 080 - 23 564 583, helpline at 080 - 23 460 460, and email at keauthority-ka@nic.in.
Official Schedule: UGCET-UG NEET-2026 Seat Allotment Schedule (07-08-2026)
KEA UGCET, UGNEET 2026 Second Round Seat Allotment Process
UGCET 2026 Option Entry
For UGCET courses like Engineering / Architecture / Agricultural Science / Veterinary / Pharmacy / B.Sc. (Nursing) / Yoga & Naturopathy / BPT / BPO / Allied Health Sciences, candidates can opt for choice 1 or choice 4 after the second round seat allotment results. Candidates must note that choice 2 or choice 3 options will not be available for UGCET courses. Candidates who opt for choice 1, pay the fee, and report to the college will be allowed to participate in the third round of seat allotment on the basis of an agreement and subject to conditions.
UGNEET 2026 Option Entry
For UGNEET courses, there will be four choices for UGNEET courses as it is the first round.
How to fill options for Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill option entry for Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2026 online:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on the link “UGCET / UGNEET - 2026 OPTION ENTRY LINK SECOND ROUND”
- Follow the steps and enter your credentials to log in
- In the dashboard, click on the link for option entry
- Fill your entries as per the preference
- Review and submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - UGCET / UGNEET - 2026 OPTION ENTRY LINK SECOND ROUND (07-08-2026)
Candidates are advised to keep checking the KEA website for updates at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.