Karnataka UGNEET 2022: Round 2 Allotment Result Declared, Check at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka UGNEET 2nd Round Counselling: Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website of KEA to check the Round 2 Allotment Result.

To check the Karnataka UG NEET 2022 Round 2 Counselling Allotment Result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details in the allotment result link. Candidates who have been allotted seats in the second round can complete the admissions by reporting to the allotted colleges by December 3, 2022.

Karnataka Examination Authority UGNEET 2022 Second Round Allotment Result is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also check the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Results through the direct link available below.

Karnataka UGNEET 2nd Round Allotment List - Click Here

Steps to check Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Seat Allotment

The Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Seat Allotment is available online. The allotment result will contain the details of the students along with the course and institution offered. Candidates can go through the steps provided below to check the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 2 counselling Result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the UGNEET 2022 Second Round Allotment Result

Step 3: Enter the CET number in the link provided

Step 4: Download the UGNEET 2022 Counselling Allotment Result for further reference

What after Karnataka UG NEET Round 2 Allotment Results

The Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Round 2 allotment result will contain the candidate details and the institutions and courses allotted. Candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process by submitting the application fee and the required documents.

Also Read: KCET 2022 Counselling: Second Extended Round Option Entry at kea.kar.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here