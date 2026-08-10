Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Information Brochure Fee Structure Released Download PDF at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 information brochure and fee structure released. Eligible candidates can check the information provided for further admissions.
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka NEET UG 2026 information bulletin brochure and fee structure for UG Admissions. The link to both PDFs is available on the official website. Candidates interested in applying for the UG NEET admissions must visit the official website to check the complete schedule.
As per the details provided, candidates who have qualified in UGNEET 2026, are eligible and interested, have to compulsorily register online in the LINK provided on the KEA Website and produce the relevant documents for verification to become eligible for admission to Medical and Dental and AYUSH courses 2026.
It must also be noted that the options entered by the candidate for the first round will remain the same for the second round of seat allotment. The candidates will not be allowed to enter options again. The Option Entry done before the first round will be the final list of options.
Candidates who have not registered for UGCET-2026 have to register through online and submit application and pay the fees to become eligible for admission to Medical, Dental and AYUSH courses by selecting “UGNEET-2026 new registration” as per the schedule
Provisional Fee Structure - Click Here
Karnataka UGNEET Brochure - Click Here
Documents Required for Admission
The following documents are required for the admission procedure. Students must have originals and photocopies of the documents with them for admission.
- Final printout of the KEA Online Application Form. ‘
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UG NEET 2026’ Admission Ticket and Score Card
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SSLC / 10th Standard Marks Card of the candidate
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2nd PUC / 12th Standard Marks Card of the candidate
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Study Certificate counter-signed by the concerned BEO / DDPI
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TWO recent passport-size photographs.
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Kannada Medium Study Certificate counter-signed by the concerned BEO, for the candidates claiming Kannada Medium reservation benefits.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.