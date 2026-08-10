Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Information Brochure Fee Structure Released Download PDF at cetonline.karnatala.gov.in

Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the Karnataka NEET UG 2026 information bulletin brochure and fee structure for UG Admissions. The link to both PDFs is available on the official website. Candidates interested in applying for the UG NEET admissions must visit the official website to check the complete schedule.

As per the details provided, candidates who have qualified in UGNEET 2026, are eligible and interested, have to compulsorily register online in the LINK provided on the KEA Website and produce the relevant documents for verification to become eligible for admission to Medical and Dental and AYUSH courses 2026.

It must also be noted that the options entered by the candidate for the first round will remain the same for the second round of seat allotment. The candidates will not be allowed to enter options again. The Option Entry done before the first round will be the final list of options.