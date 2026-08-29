Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Medical & Dental Round 1 Final Seat Allotment List Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Link to Download Confirmation Slip Here

Karnataka UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the final seat allotment result for the first round of counselling for medical and dental programmes on August 28, 2026. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates can exercise the choice selection window for Medical and Dental courses for the first round from 4 pm on August 28, 2026. Candidates will be required to report to their allocated colleges till 6 PM on Friday, September 4, 2026.

DIRECT LINKS:

Seat Allotment Category Release Date Direct Link Dental 1st Round Final Seat Allotment August 28, 2026 Download List Medical 1st Round Final Seat Allotment August 28, 2026 Download List

Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Round 1 Counselling Schedule

The Choices Selection, Payment and Reporting to Allotted College schedule for Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Round 1 Counselling is given below: