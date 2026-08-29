Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Medical & Dental Round 1 Final Seat Allotment List Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Link to Download Confirmation Slip Here
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the final seat allotment result for the first round of counselling for medical and dental programmes on August 28, 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can exercise the choice selection window from 4 pm on August 28, 2026.
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the final seat allotment result for the first round of counselling for medical and dental programmes on August 28, 2026. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Candidates can exercise the choice selection window for Medical and Dental courses for the first round from 4 pm on August 28, 2026. Candidates will be required to report to their allocated colleges till 6 PM on Friday, September 4, 2026.
DIRECT LINKS:
|Seat Allotment Category
|Release Date
|Direct Link
|Dental 1st Round Final Seat Allotment
|August 28, 2026
|Download List
|Medical 1st Round Final Seat Allotment
|August 28, 2026
|Download List
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Round 1 Counselling Schedule
The Choices Selection, Payment and Reporting to Allotted College schedule for Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Round 1 Counselling is given below:
|Overview
|Dates
|Choice Selection
|From 4 PM on August 28 - September 2, 2026 till 11:59 PM
|Payment of fees by Choice-1 and after payment downloading of Seat Confirmation Slip only by Choice-1
|From 11 AM on AUgust 29 - September 3, 2026
|Reporting at the Allotted college along with Seat Confirmation Slip by Choice-1 candidates.
|September 4, 2026 till 6 PM
How to pay Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Fee and download Confirmation Slip?
Companies will need to follow the mentioned steps to pay Karnataka UGNEET 2026 fee and download confirmation slip online:
- Visit the official website at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Log in using your credentials
- In the dashboard, click on the link for online fee payment
- Pay the online seat acceptance fee and carefully review the form to submit
- Download the confirmation slip for admission purposes
DIRECT LINK - UGNEET-2026 FIRST ROUND CHOICE, PAYMENT AND CONFIRMATION SLIP DOWNLOAD LINK (28-08-2026)
The confirmation slip will be helpful for further admissions protocol. Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of their confirmation slip for counselling processes. Students are advised to keep their other necessary documents readily available as well for future reference. The comprehensive list of important documents will be shared by the Authority later.
Official Notification: UGNEET - 2026 1st Round Final Seat Allotment Notification [28-08-2026]
Also Read: Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Registration Opens for Girl Students; Check Direct Link, Eligibility and Documents Required
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.