Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Provisional Seat Matrix for Medical and Dental Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Link for Option Entry Here

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The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the provisional seat matrix for the second round of UGNEET 2026 on August 7, 2026 for admission to Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) programmes across the state of Karnataka for the academic session 2026-27 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The UGNEET 2026 schedule for the second round has also been released. Check the schedule and the link for option entry here.

Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the provisional seat matrix for the second round of UGNEET 2026 on August 7, 2026. The seat matrix has been released for admission to Medical (MBBS) and Dental (BDS) programmes across the state of Karnataka for the academic session 2026-27. Candidates who applied for the counseling will need to check the seat matrix on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Seat Matrix Direct Link The seat matrix and fee structure given by the Government for medical, dental courses have been published on the KEA Website. Seat matrix not received for AYUSH courses. Candidates who are qualified and interested in Medical, Dental courses will be allowed to add / register their options on a priority basis. DIRECT LINKS:

Course Program Direct Link Medical MBBS Link Dental BDS Link Karnataka UGCET 2026 Round 2 Schedule Released The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) released the seat allotment schedule for the second round of UGCET-2026 on August 7, 2026 for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B.Sc (Nursing), BPT, BPO, AHS courses. According to the schedule, the provisional seat allotment results will be released after 10 AM on August 19, 2026. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of the Authority at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Further, since MCC, New Delhi has published a schedule for seat allotment for Medical and Dental courses; seat allotment will be done simultaneously for UGNEET courses. The second round of seat allotment will be done along with Pharmacy, Medical, Dental courses.

RELATED | Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2026: Seat Allotment Schedule Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, Round 2 Option Enter Link Here KEA UGNEET 2026 Admission to Medical and Dental Courses Candidates who have not applied for CET 2026 or those who have applied for CET 2026 have been allowed to link their NEET Roll number and if verification is not required after registration, they can download the verification slip and enter their options for Medical, Dental seats. It has already been informed that candidates who require mandatory verification can book a slot and appear for verification and then enter their options for Medical, Dental seats if they qualify. How to fill options for Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2026? Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to fill option entry for Karnataka UGCET, UGNEET 2026 online: