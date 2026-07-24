Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Registration Last Date Extended to July 30; KEA to Activate NEET Roll Number Linking

The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the last date for UGNEET 2026 Registration to July 30, 2026. It is providing additional time to all the eligible candidates who are seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Courses in Karnataka for the academic session 2026-27. The extension is only applicable to candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2026. Candidates who have qualified for medical admissions but not yet completed the KEA registration process.

KEA has also announced that it’ll introduce a dedicated facility to link NEET UG 2026 Roll Numbers with existing candidates profiles. This facility is meant for students who have already registered through UGCET 2026 and don’t have to submit a fresh application for UGCET Counselling.