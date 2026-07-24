Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Registration Last Date Extended to July 30; KEA to Activate NEET Roll Number Linking
KEA has extended the Karnataka UGNEET 2026 registration deadline to July 30 for NEET-qualified candidates. The authority will also provide a dedicated facility for linking NEET roll numbers. Check eligibility, revised dates, and application details.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the last date for UGNEET 2026 Registration to July 30, 2026. It is providing additional time to all the eligible candidates who are seeking admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH Courses in Karnataka for the academic session 2026-27. The extension is only applicable to candidates who have appeared in the NEET UG 2026. Candidates who have qualified for medical admissions but not yet completed the KEA registration process.
KEA has also announced that it’ll introduce a dedicated facility to link NEET UG 2026 Roll Numbers with existing candidates profiles. This facility is meant for students who have already registered through UGCET 2026 and don’t have to submit a fresh application for UGCET Counselling.
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Registration: Revised Schedule
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
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Admission Process
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Karnataka UGNEET 2026
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Courses
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MBBS, BDS, AYUSH
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Previous Last Date
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July 24, 2026
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Revised Last Date
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July 30, 2026
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NEET Roll Number Linking Facility
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To be activated by KEA
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Official Website
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cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA
#UGNEET-26: Candidates who have appeared for NEET, are qualified, and have not yet applied for UGCET can now submit a fresh application. The application deadline has been extended until July 30.— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) July 24, 2026
Earlier, the last date to apply was July 24. However, following requests from the…
How to Apply for Karnataka UGNEET 2026?
- Visit the official website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/KEA
- Click on the UGNEET 2026 Registration link
- Register yourself using your personal and academic details
- Enter your NEET UG 2026 information
- Upload all the documents which are aksed
- Click on submit and pay the required fee
- Download and save the form for future reference
Documents Required
- NEET UG 2026 Scorecard
- NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
- Class 10 and 12 Marksheet
- Valid ID Proof or Aadhar Card
- Signature
- Passport size photograph
- Category Certificate (if applicable)
- Domicile Certificate (if applicable)
The extension has been provided to ensure that all the qualified NEET UG 2026 candidates who missed the earlier registration deadline can now complete it. Additionally, the upcoming NEET roll number linking facility is expected to help the application process for candidates who have already registered through UGCET and only need to associate their NEET details with their existing application.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.