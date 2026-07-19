Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Registration Open, Apply by July 24 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued an official notification for candidates who have appeared for NEET exams for admissions to medical courses and who have qualified for NEET but are yet to apply for UGCET 2026. Such candidates can now submit their applications through the link on the official website. The last date for students to submit the application is July 24, 2026.

The link for candidates to register is available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for UGCET and qualified for NEET are required to link the NEET roll number with the CET application. Those who have not submitted any application can submit a new one through the link provided.