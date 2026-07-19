Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Registration Open, Apply by July 24 at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka UG NEET 2026 registration is open. Candidates can link their NEET application with their CET number. Check registration details here.
Karnataka UGNEET 2026: Karnataka Examinations Authority has issued an official notification for candidates who have appeared for NEET exams for admissions to medical courses and who have qualified for NEET but are yet to apply for UGCET 2026. Such candidates can now submit their applications through the link on the official website. The last date for students to submit the application is July 24, 2026.
The link for candidates to register is available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for UGCET and qualified for NEET are required to link the NEET roll number with the CET application. Those who have not submitted any application can submit a new one through the link provided.
UGNEET Registration Link - Click Here
#UGNEET-26: ವೈದ್ಯಕೀಯ ಕೋರ್ಸ್ ಗಳ ಪ್ರವೇಶಕ್ಕೆ ನೀಟ್ ಬರೆದು, ಅರ್ಹರಾಗಿರುವ ಹಾಗೂ ಯುಜಿಸಿಇಟಿಗೆ ಇದುವರೆಗೂ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸದೇ ಇರುವ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಜುಲೈ 24ರವರೆಗೆ ಹೊಸದಾಗಿ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಲು #KEA ಲಿಂಕ್ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.— ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪರೀಕ್ಷಾ ಪ್ರಾಧಿಕಾರ KEA (@KEA_karnataka) July 18, 2026
ಯುಜಿ ಸಿಇಟಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಸಲ್ಲಿಸಿ, ನೀಟ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಅರ್ಹರಾಗಿರುವ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿಗಳಿಗೆ ನೀಟ್ ರೋಲ್ ನಂಬರ್ ಅನ್ನು… pic.twitter.com/r4lESd2qtm
As per the official tweet, out-of-state candidates are also required to register on the KEA portal and pay the requisite fee. Candidates must enter their Class 12 grade marks, and an option to upload the marks card has also been provided.
OCI, PIO, NRI and foreign candidates, as well as out-of-state candidates who are eligible for religious minority or NRI war seats or specific seats in St. Johns Medical College, must only book a slot and attend the document verification as per the scheduled dates. The schedule for the document verification will be issued later.
Karnataka UGNEET 2026 Registration
The link for students to register for UG NEET is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the KEA official website
Step 2: Click on the UG NEET 2026 link
Step 3: Enter the application number, password and captcha code
Step 4: Upload necessary documents
Step 5: Save for further reference
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.