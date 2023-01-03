Karnataka PGCET Document Verification 2022 Starts, Check Dates and Required Documents Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: As per the announced dates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the document verification process of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) from today - January 3, 2023. All the candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can participate in Karnataka PGCET document verification 2022. Those who have secured rank from 1 to 200 will have to report today for the Karnataka PGCET document verification 2022 MBA, ME, MCA, M.Tech, and MArch courses.

Candidates will have to attend the KEA Karnataka PGCET document verification based on their rank till January 13, 2023. The Karnataka PGCET document verification 2022 will be conducted at Bangalore, Belagavi, Bijapur, Mysore, Mangalore, Shimoga, Kalburgi, Davangere, and Dharwad.

Karnataka PGCET Document Verification Dates 2022

Dates Forenoon Session 1 Forenoon Session 2 Afternoon Session 1 Afternoon Session 2 January 3, 2023 1 to 200 201 to 400 401 to 800 801 to 1000 January 4, 2023 1001 to 1300 1301 to 1600 1601 to 1800 1801 to 2000 January 5, 2023 2001 to 2600 2601 to 3200 3201 to 3600 3601 to 4000 January 6, 2023 4001 to 4800 4801 to 5600 5601 to 6300 6300 to 7000 January 7, 2023 7001 to 7800 7801 to 8600 8601 to 9300 9301 to 10000 January 9, 2023 10001 to 11500 11501 to 13000 13001 to 14200 14201 to 15000 January 10, 2023 15001 to 16500 16501 to 18000 18001 to 19200 19201 to 2000 January 11, 2023 20001 to 21500 21501 to 23000 23001 to 24200 24201 to 25000 January 12, 2023 25001 to 26500 26501 to 28000 28001 to 29200 29201 to 30000 January 13, 2023 30001 to 31500 31501 to 33000 33001 to last Rank

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Required for Verification

Karnataka PGCET application form

Karnataka PGCET hall ticket

Two passport-size colour photographs

GATE scorecard (if applied through GATE)

SSLC/ Class 10th mark sheet

2nd PUC/Class 12 mark sheet

Qualifying exam mark sheet and degree/ provisional certificate

Income certificate if availing fee waiver

Category certification (if applicable)

Work certificate (if any)

Parent’s study certificate, domicile, hometown certification, and employment certificate are required if a candidate is claiming eligibility for Government seats based on the domicile, study or employment of the parent.

Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservation certification (If claiming)

Karnataka PGCET Document Verification 2022 Helpline Centres

The general merit and special category candidates can attend the KEA PGCET document verification at any Karnataka PGCET helpline centre as per the schedule. However, non-Karnataka candidates, those who have qualified GATE, part-time and sponsored quota candidates will have to report for the Karnataka PGCET document verification in the Bangalore centre only.

