    Karnataka PGCET Document Verification 2022 Starts, Check Dates and Required Documents Here

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA has started the Karnataka PGCET document verification process from today. Here all the shortlisted candidates can check the list of documents required for the PGCET verification process. Know details here 

    Updated: Jan 3, 2023 12:55 IST
    Karnataka PGCET Document Verification 2022
    Karnataka PGCET Document Verification 2022

    Karnataka PGCET 2022: As per the announced dates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the document verification process of the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) from today - January 3, 2023. All the candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can participate in Karnataka PGCET document verification 2022. Those who have secured rank from 1 to 200 will have to report today for the Karnataka PGCET document verification 2022 MBA, ME, MCA, M.Tech, and MArch courses. 

    Candidates will have to attend the KEA Karnataka PGCET document verification based on their rank till January 13, 2023. The Karnataka PGCET document verification 2022 will be conducted at Bangalore, Belagavi, Bijapur, Mysore, Mangalore, Shimoga, Kalburgi, Davangere, and Dharwad. 

    Karnataka PGCET Document Verification Dates 2022 

    Dates 

    Forenoon Session 1

    Forenoon Session 2

    Afternoon Session 1

    Afternoon Session 2

    January 3, 2023

    1 to 200

    201 to 400

    401 to 800

    801 to 1000

    January 4, 2023

    1001 to 1300

    1301 to 1600

    1601 to 1800

    1801 to 2000

    January 5, 2023

    2001 to 2600

    2601 to 3200

    3201 to 3600

    3601 to 4000

    January 6, 2023

    4001 to 4800

    4801 to 5600

    5601 to 6300

    6300 to 7000

    January 7, 2023

    7001 to 7800

    7801 to 8600

    8601 to 9300

    9301 to 10000

    January 9, 2023

    10001 to 11500

    11501 to 13000

    13001 to 14200

    14201 to 15000

    January 10, 2023

    15001 to 16500

    16501 to 18000

    18001 to 19200

    19201 to 2000

    January 11, 2023

    20001 to 21500

    21501 to 23000

    23001 to 24200

    24201 to 25000

    January 12, 2023

    25001 to 26500

    26501 to 28000

    28001 to 29200

    29201 to 30000

    January 13, 2023

    30001 to 31500

    31501 to 33000

    33001 to last Rank
    •  

    Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Required for Verification

    • Karnataka PGCET application form 
    • Karnataka PGCET hall ticket
    • Two passport-size colour photographs
    • GATE scorecard (if applied through GATE)
    • SSLC/ Class 10th mark sheet
    • 2nd PUC/Class 12 mark sheet
    • Qualifying exam mark sheet and degree/ provisional certificate
    • Income certificate if availing fee waiver
    • Category certification (if applicable)
    • Work certificate (if any)
    • Parent’s study certificate, domicile, hometown certification, and employment certificate are required if a candidate is claiming eligibility for Government seats based on the domicile, study or employment of the parent.
    • Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservation certification (If claiming)

    Karnataka PGCET Document Verification 2022 Helpline Centres 

    The general merit and special category candidates can attend the KEA PGCET document verification at any Karnataka PGCET helpline centre as per the schedule. However, non-Karnataka candidates, those who have qualified GATE, part-time and sponsored quota candidates will have to report for the Karnataka PGCET document verification in the Bangalore centre only.

    Also Read: UGC Chairman States Dual Degrees Can Make Global Education Economical, Read More Details Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories