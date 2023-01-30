Kashmir, Cluster University Postpones All Semester Exams Due to Snowfall, Check Details Here

Both the University of Kashmir along with the Central University of Srinagar has released an official notification about the postponement of exams. As per the circular, the semester examinations have been suspended for a while. These exams were previously scheduled to be conducted today by the respective varsities.

Considering the alarming weather conditions across the state, the varsity then announced the postponement of examinations for the safety and welfare of all university students. There have been notably heavy snowfall in the Kashmir Valley and keeping that in mind, the concerned authorities delayed the exam dates.

The new dates for the university exams will soon be published by them. According to the examination postponement notice, the University of Kashmir has postponed all exams such as Postgraduate, Engineering as well as other examinations scheduled to be held today January 30, 2023 (Monday) in view of inclement weather conditions.

New Exam Dates for Students

The Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman stated that fresh dates for the deferred Examinations will soon be announced and notified separately to each student later, once the weather gets settled. In view of the extremely cold and stormy weather, the Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) has postponed all the examinations which were scheduled for today January 30, 2023 (Monday), as told by the university official.

Further, the Controller Examination CUS Prof Mir Khurshid Ahmad in a public notification proposed that the fresh dates for the postponed examination will be issued later by them. Meanwhile, Kashmir University decided to organize a special examination for the BTech programme students who are currently in the 6th semester and all those appearing for the upcoming GATE examination.

Clash in Exam Dates

This important decision has been taken after the sixth-semester engineering students of Kashmir University at the Institute of Technology (IoT) Zakura demanded deferment of their exams scheduled between February 3 to February 15, 2023.

They complained that over 300 students have applied for the GATE entrance exams there was a clash in the dates of both examinations. The demand to postpone the exam was put forward by the students stating that the GATE Exam (All India Exam) was also held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 of 2023 and clashed with the KU's examination scheduled for 6th-semester engineering students.

All those candidates of BE and BTech 6th semester whose examination is scheduled on February 3 and 6, 2023 are informed that a special examination shall be held for the candidates appearing in the GATE exam, subject to the production of GATE admit card and GATE score card, as mentioned in the notice by KU's Assistant Controller of Examination (Professional Conduct).

Also Read: ICAR AIEEA PG 2022 Counselling Round 4 Commences Today, Check Complete Schedule Here