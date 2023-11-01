Kashmir School Timings Revised Due To Changing Weather Conditions

Kashmir School Timing Changed: The Kashmir School Education Authorities have issued an order for changing school timings in Kashmir. According to the notification issued, the timings of schools in the region have been changed owing to the changing weather conditions and the dropping temperatures. The revised timings will be implemented from today, November 1, 2023 for both government and private schools.

According to the order issued, schools of Kashmir division will start an hour later than the current timings. The Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) shared the revised timings for schools under the municipal limits of Srinagar district. The schools will function from 10 am to 3 pm in Srinagar. Schools falling outside the Srinagar municipal region will however be operational from 10:30 am to 3:20 pm.

Authorities have stated that concerned institutions must follow the orders and instructions issued and any deviation regarding the same will be taken seriously.

The school timings in Kashmir during the summers was 9 am to 3 pm. The meteorological department of Jammu and Kashmir have predicted rain and snowfall over higher reaches on November 2 and 3, 2023. The meteorological department has also predicted cloudy weather with a possibility of light rain and snow over isolated and scattered higher regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Students and parents have been advised to keep in touch with their respective schools for further information and detailed notification regarding the changing of school timings.

