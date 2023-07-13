  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kashmir University PG General Merit List 2023 releases at kashmiruniversity.net, download subject-wise pdf here

Kashmir University PG General Merit List 2023 releases at kashmiruniversity.net, download subject-wise pdf here

Kashmir University Merit List 2023: University of Kashmir has released the PG general merit list pdf today. Candidates can download their Kashmir University PG  general merit list 2023at kashmiruniversity.net for Food Technology, Economics, Psychology, Botany and other subjects. Download pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 13, 2023 17:23 IST
Kashmir University PG General Merit List 2023
Kashmir University PG General Merit List 2023

Kashmir University Merit List 2023: Kashmir University has released the general PG merit list for various subjects. The Kashmir University PG general merit list 2023 can be downloaded at kashmiruniversity.net. The merit list has been released in the form of pdf. Candidates whose names are on the Kashmir University PG merit list can participate in the counselling process.

The general merit list of Kashmir University has been released for these subjects: M.Sc IT, Food Technology, Economics, Psychology, Anthropology, Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Education (With B.Ed), English Honors, Geography, History, Home Science, Islamic Studies ( BSc, Engineering, MBBS etc) and many other subjects. 

Kashmir University PG General Merit List 2023 PDF 

Candidates can check below the download link of the Kashmir University PG merit list of different subjects: 

PG Subjects 

PDF Link 

Food Technology

Download Here

Economics

Download Here

Psychology

Download Here

Arabic

Download Here

Botany

Download Here

Chemistry

Download Here

Education (With Education)

Download Here

English

Download Here

Geography

Download Here

History

Download Here

Home Science

Download Here

Islamic Studies ( with Islamic Studies)

Download Here

Kashmiri

Download Here

M.Com

Download Here

Mass Communication & Journalism

Download Here

Mathematics

Download Here

Physics

Download Here

Sociology

Download Here

Check KU Merit List for PG Courses Here

How to download Kashmir University PG Merit List 2023 PDF?

The Kashmir University PG course general merit list can be checked online.  To download the merit list pdf, candidates can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kashmiruniversity.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on: General Merit List of PG Entrance Test Session

Step 3: A new page with subject-wise merit list pdf will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Click on the programme-specific merit list link

Step 5: The PG general merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the merit list PDF for future reference

What details will be mentioned on Kashmir University Merit List 2023?

The information mentioned on Kashmir University PG merit list includes the name of the candidate, form number, roll number etc. Check below the details provided on it: 

  • Roll number 
  • Name 
  • Parents’ name
  • Address
  • Category
  • Qualifying percentage
  • Entrance points 
  • Total points 

Also Read: UGC Orders HEIs, Colleges to Ensure Compliance with Fee Reduction Policy Before October 31 Check Details Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023