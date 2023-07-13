Kashmir University PG General Merit List 2023 releases at kashmiruniversity.net, download subject-wise pdf here

Kashmir University Merit List 2023: Kashmir University has released the general PG merit list for various subjects. The Kashmir University PG general merit list 2023 can be downloaded at kashmiruniversity.net. The merit list has been released in the form of pdf. Candidates whose names are on the Kashmir University PG merit list can participate in the counselling process.

The general merit list of Kashmir University has been released for these subjects: M.Sc IT, Food Technology, Economics, Psychology, Anthropology, Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Education (With B.Ed), English Honors, Geography, History, Home Science, Islamic Studies ( BSc, Engineering, MBBS etc) and many other subjects.

Kashmir University PG General Merit List 2023 PDF

Candidates can check below the download link of the Kashmir University PG merit list of different subjects:

How to download Kashmir University PG Merit List 2023 PDF?

The Kashmir University PG course general merit list can be checked online. To download the merit list pdf, candidates can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kashmiruniversity.net

Step 2: On the homepage, click on: General Merit List of PG Entrance Test Session

Step 3: A new page with subject-wise merit list pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the programme-specific merit list link

Step 5: The PG general merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the merit list PDF for future reference

What details will be mentioned on Kashmir University Merit List 2023?

The information mentioned on Kashmir University PG merit list includes the name of the candidate, form number, roll number etc. Check below the details provided on it:

Roll number

Name

Parents’ name

Address

Category

Qualifying percentage

Entrance points

Total points

