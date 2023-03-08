Kashmir University UG Admissions 2023 to be Conducted Through CUET, Check Admission Details Here

Kashmir University Admission 2023: Kashmir University will be conducting admission to the undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG 2023 exams. Candidates who want to apply for admission at Kashmir University can fill out and submit the CUET UG 2023 applications through the link provided on the official website.

According to the schedule given, the last date for candidates to submit the CUET UG 2023 applications is March 12, 2023. Admissions will be conducted based on the marks secured by the students in the CUET UG 2023 exams.

CUET UG 2023 entrance exams will be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. Students will be able to download the CUET UG 2023 admit card after April 30, 2023.

Kashmir University Admissions 2023 Official notification - Click Here

CUET UG 2023 Registrations

The link for candidates to apply for CUET UG 2023 is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to complete the Kashmir University CUET UG 2023 applications

Step 1: Visit the Kashmir University or CUET official website

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and fill out the CUET UG 2023 application form

Step 4: Submit the CUET UG 2023 application fee and click on the final submission

Students when filling out the Kashmir University applications are advised to upload all the necessary documents and category certificates when submitting the application forms. Candidates applying are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details on the Kashmir University CUET UG 2023 admission process.

