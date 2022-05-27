KCET 2022 Application Window To Reopen on 29th May, Apply at kea.kar.nic.in till 30th May

KCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will reopen the application window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The application process will resume on 29th May 2022 at kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates can register and fill up the application form of KCET till 30th May 2022. Earlier, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 or Karnataka UGCET 2022 extended application window concluded on Thursday, May 19, 2022. This year, KEA will conduct KCET 2022 exam on 16th, 17th and 18th June 2022. The exam will be held offline mode and on different dates for Biology & Maths and Chemistry & Physics.

KCET Application Form 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

KCET 2022 Important Dates

Events Date Reopening of KCET application 29th May 2022 Last date to apply 30th May 2022 at 8 pm KCET admit card June 2022 KCET exam date 16th, 17th and 18th June 2022

How To Apply for KCET 2022?

To fill out the application form of KCET, candidates will have to visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in and check the latest announcements. They will find an online application link, click on that and a new page will appear on the screen. Now, login by using login Id/Reg No, password and enter the captcha and fill in the complete form. To complete the form, upload images, pay the fees and submit the form.

While filling up the KCET application form, Candidates belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay Rs.500 whereas SC/ST and female candidates have to pay Rs.250 and candidates who studied outside Karnataka will have to pay Rs.750 in online mode.

KCET Application Reopening Official Notice

The official notification stated that "On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to the students who have not registered to appear for CET-2022. Those who did not register or apply online, can register, pay the fees and apply online from 29-05-2022 to 30-05-2022 before 8.00 pm to become eligible for admission to various Professional courses for the year 2922. Those who have already registered and paid the fees but did not complete the process of entry of required information can also enter the details online through their login ID."

Check KCET 2022 Official Notice pdf Here

About Karnataka Common Entrance Test

Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts Karnataka Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for admissions to undergraduate courses in Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and Naturopathy & Yoga Professional courses. It is a state-level entrance test conducted as a pen and paper-based test. Qualified candidates will be called up for participating in the counselling process.

