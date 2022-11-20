    KCET 2022 Counselling: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Check at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    Karnataka CET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to release tomorrow. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the results through the link available here. 

    Updated: Nov 20, 2022 13:38 IST
    KCET 2022 UGCET Round 2

    KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result: Karnataka Examination Authority will release the KCET 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results tomorrow - November 21, 2022. Students who have applied for the KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment process can visit the official website of KEA to check the allotment results.

    To check the Karnataka CET 2022 Second round allotment results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their login credentials in the link provided. Students must know that the KCET 2022 Round 2 allotment results are released based on the choices entered by students in the choice-filling procedure. Those who have been allotted seats in the second round can complete the admissions until November 26, 2022. 

    KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result will be made available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result will also available here. 

    KCET 2022 round 2 Allotment Result Today (Link Available Soon)

    KCET 2022: Steps to check Round 2 Allotment Results

    The KCET 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result will be made live on the official website today. To check the KCET 2022 allotment results students are required to visit the website and enter the UGCET roll number in the allotment link. Follow the steps to check the KCET 2022 round 2 Allotment Result. 

    Step 1: Visit the KCET-Karnataka Examination Authority official website

    Step 2: Click on the KCET 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result

    Step 3: Enter the UGCET 2022 Login details

    Step 4: Download the KCET 2022 Allotment Result for further reference

    KCET 2022 allotment is conducted for admissions to the Engineering., Architecture, Farm Science, Veterinary, B-Pahrm and Pharm D-Courses

