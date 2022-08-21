    KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Check List of Documents Here

    KCET 2022 Document Verification: KEA - Karnataka Examinations Authority has notified the KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule. Check Rank-wise Karnataka CET 2022 Document Verification Dates and the list documents required to complete the process via the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

    Updated: Aug 21, 2022 21:16 IST
    KCET 2022 Document Verification: KEA - Karnataka Examinations Authority has notified the KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule. The Karnataka CET 2022 Document Verification Process will be held in late August and Early Sept for all the candidates who have been allotted ranks in the state-level entrance exam. The verification process for documents of candidates will be held in three sessions daily for different rank-holders. Candidates will be required to carry the set of documents as asked via the official notification. Check Rank-wise Karnataka CET 2022 Document Verification Dates and the list documents required to complete the process via the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link for the same has also been placed below as well:

    KCET 2022 Document Verification Details - Direct Link (Available Now)

    KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule

    According to the schedule released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the KCET 2022 Document Verification Process will begin from 22nd August and continue until 7th Sept 2022. The KEA has notified rank-wise schedule for KCET 2022 Document Verification and candidates will be required to appear for the same in accordance with it. The detailed Karnataka UGCET 2022 rank-wise schedule can be found in the table listed below:

    Date

    Session 1 (9:30 am to 11 am)

    Session 2 (11:15 am to 1 pm)

    Session 3 (2 pm onwards)
     

    KCET Rank

    KCET Rank

    KCET Rank
     

    From

    To

    From

    To

    From

    To

    22nd Aug

    1

    1800

    1801

    3600

    3601

    5000

    23rd Aug

    5001

    6800

    6801

    8600

    8601

    10000

    24th Aug

    10001

    14000

    14001

    18000

    18001

    20000

    25th Aug

    20001

    24000

    24001

    28000

    28001

    30000

    26th Aug

    30001

    35000

    35001

    40000

    40001

    42000

    27th Aug

    42001

    47000

    47001

    52000

    52001

    54000

    29th Aug

    54001

    59000

    59001

    64000

    64001

    66000

    1st Sept

    66001

    71000

    71001

    76000

    76001

    78000

    2nd Sept

    78001

    84000

    84001

    90000

    90001

    94000

    3rd Sept

    94001

    100000

    100001

    106000

    106001

    110000

    5th Sept

    110001

    117000

    117001

    124000

    124001

    130000

    6th Sept

    130001

    138000

    138001

    146000

    146001

    150000

    7th Sept

    150001

    158000

    158001

    164000

    164001

    last rank

    KCET 2022 Document Verification Process: List of Documents Required

    KCET 2022 Document Verification Process will be carried out by KEA according to the ranks secured by the candidates. Before the verification process begins, candidates are advised to get their study certificates attested by concerned BEO office attached to their school/college.

    • KCET 2022 Application Form Copy
    • KCET 2022 Scorecard
    • Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheet
    • Photographs
    • Marksheet or Study Certificates from 1st to 12th Class
    • Caste Certificate, if applicable

    Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready with them in advance to avoid facing problems during the verification process.

