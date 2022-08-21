KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Check List of Documents Here

KCET 2022 Document Verification: KEA - Karnataka Examinations Authority has notified the KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule. The Karnataka CET 2022 Document Verification Process will be held in late August and Early Sept for all the candidates who have been allotted ranks in the state-level entrance exam. The verification process for documents of candidates will be held in three sessions daily for different rank-holders. Candidates will be required to carry the set of documents as asked via the official notification. Check Rank-wise Karnataka CET 2022 Document Verification Dates and the list documents required to complete the process via the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link for the same has also been placed below as well:
KCET 2022 Document Verification Details - Direct Link (Available Now)
KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule
According to the schedule released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the KCET 2022 Document Verification Process will begin from 22nd August and continue until 7th Sept 2022. The KEA has notified rank-wise schedule for KCET 2022 Document Verification and candidates will be required to appear for the same in accordance with it. The detailed Karnataka UGCET 2022 rank-wise schedule can be found in the table listed below:
|
Date
|
Session 1 (9:30 am to 11 am)
|
Session 2 (11:15 am to 1 pm)
|
Session 3 (2 pm onwards)
|
KCET Rank
|
KCET Rank
|
KCET Rank
|
From
|
To
|
From
|
To
|
From
|
To
|
22nd Aug
|
1
|
1800
|
1801
|
3600
|
3601
|
5000
|
23rd Aug
|
5001
|
6800
|
6801
|
8600
|
8601
|
10000
|
24th Aug
|
10001
|
14000
|
14001
|
18000
|
18001
|
20000
|
25th Aug
|
20001
|
24000
|
24001
|
28000
|
28001
|
30000
|
26th Aug
|
30001
|
35000
|
35001
|
40000
|
40001
|
42000
|
27th Aug
|
42001
|
47000
|
47001
|
52000
|
52001
|
54000
|
29th Aug
|
54001
|
59000
|
59001
|
64000
|
64001
|
66000
|
1st Sept
|
66001
|
71000
|
71001
|
76000
|
76001
|
78000
|
2nd Sept
|
78001
|
84000
|
84001
|
90000
|
90001
|
94000
|
3rd Sept
|
94001
|
100000
|
100001
|
106000
|
106001
|
110000
|
5th Sept
|
110001
|
117000
|
117001
|
124000
|
124001
|
130000
|
6th Sept
|
130001
|
138000
|
138001
|
146000
|
146001
|
150000
|
7th Sept
|
150001
|
158000
|
158001
|
164000
|
164001
|
last rank
KCET 2022 Document Verification Process: List of Documents Required
KCET 2022 Document Verification Process will be carried out by KEA according to the ranks secured by the candidates. Before the verification process begins, candidates are advised to get their study certificates attested by concerned BEO office attached to their school/college.
- KCET 2022 Application Form Copy
- KCET 2022 Scorecard
- Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheet
- Photographs
- Marksheet or Study Certificates from 1st to 12th Class
- Caste Certificate, if applicable
Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready with them in advance to avoid facing problems during the verification process.
