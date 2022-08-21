KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule Released at kea.kar.nic.in, Check List of Documents Here

KCET 2022 Document Verification: KEA - Karnataka Examinations Authority has notified the KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule. The Karnataka CET 2022 Document Verification Process will be held in late August and Early Sept for all the candidates who have been allotted ranks in the state-level entrance exam. The verification process for documents of candidates will be held in three sessions daily for different rank-holders. Candidates will be required to carry the set of documents as asked via the official notification. Check Rank-wise Karnataka CET 2022 Document Verification Dates and the list documents required to complete the process via the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link for the same has also been placed below as well:

KCET 2022 Document Verification Details - Direct Link (Available Now)

KCET 2022 Document Verification Schedule

According to the schedule released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), the KCET 2022 Document Verification Process will begin from 22nd August and continue until 7th Sept 2022. The KEA has notified rank-wise schedule for KCET 2022 Document Verification and candidates will be required to appear for the same in accordance with it. The detailed Karnataka UGCET 2022 rank-wise schedule can be found in the table listed below:

Date Session 1 (9:30 am to 11 am) Session 2 (11:15 am to 1 pm) Session 3 (2 pm onwards) KCET Rank KCET Rank KCET Rank From To From To From To 22nd Aug 1 1800 1801 3600 3601 5000 23rd Aug 5001 6800 6801 8600 8601 10000 24th Aug 10001 14000 14001 18000 18001 20000 25th Aug 20001 24000 24001 28000 28001 30000 26th Aug 30001 35000 35001 40000 40001 42000 27th Aug 42001 47000 47001 52000 52001 54000 29th Aug 54001 59000 59001 64000 64001 66000 1st Sept 66001 71000 71001 76000 76001 78000 2nd Sept 78001 84000 84001 90000 90001 94000 3rd Sept 94001 100000 100001 106000 106001 110000 5th Sept 110001 117000 117001 124000 124001 130000 6th Sept 130001 138000 138001 146000 146001 150000 7th Sept 150001 158000 158001 164000 164001 last rank

KCET 2022 Document Verification Process: List of Documents Required

KCET 2022 Document Verification Process will be carried out by KEA according to the ranks secured by the candidates. Before the verification process begins, candidates are advised to get their study certificates attested by concerned BEO office attached to their school/college.

KCET 2022 Application Form Copy

KCET 2022 Application Form Copy KCET 2022 Scorecard

KCET 2022 Scorecard Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheet

Class 10 and Class 12 Marksheet Photographs

Photographs Marksheet or Study Certificates from 1st to 12th Class

Marksheet or Study Certificates from 1st to 12th Class Caste Certificate, if applicable

Candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready with them in advance to avoid facing problems during the verification process.

Also Read: KEAM 2022 Provisional Category List (OUT): Check Selection Status, Raise Objection by 23rd August at cee.kerala.gov.in