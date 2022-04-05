KCET 2022 Registration Delayed: Know How To Register for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Here

KCET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has delayed the release of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 application form. The official has not released any notice yet. Once released, interested candidates can visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in to register for KCET. The last date to fill out the KCET application form 2022 is 20th April.

Candidates who wish to get admission into engineering colleges in Karnataka should fill out and submit the online KCET 2022 form before the deadline. Earlier, Karnataka Minister for Higher Education CN Ashwath Narayan announced the KCET 2022 test dates. The entrance exam will be held from 16th to 18th June.

KCET 2022 Dates

Events Dates KCET application form 5th April 2022 Last date to fill the KCET application form 20th April 2022 KCET admit card 30th May onwards KCET exam 16th, 17th and 18th June 2022

How To Fill KCET 2022 Application Form?

Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website, once the link is activated today. The KCET form will be available in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to fill the KCET application form -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of Karnataka CET - kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Step 3 - Enter the required details to complete the registration process.

Step 4 - Now, login and fill up the enter personal, academic and communication details.

Step 5 - Upload documents as per the prescribed specifications.

Step 6 - Now, pay the application fees and submit the form.

Candidates belonging to General/OBC category will have to pay Rs.500 whereas SC/ST and female candidates have to pay Rs.250 and candidates who studied outside Karnataka will have to pay Rs.750 in online mode.

List of Documents Required to Fill KCET Application Form 2022

Scanned photograph

Scanned signature

Scanned left thumb impression

Parent’s signature/left thumb impression

Bank details to pay the application fees

About Karnataka Common Entrance Test

Karnataka Examinations Authority conducts Karnataka Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for admissions to undergraduate courses into Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and Naturopathy & Yoga Professional courses. It is a state-level entrance test conducted as a pen and paper-based test. Qualified candidates will be called up for participating in the counselling process.

Also Read: MH CET Law 2022: Three and Five year exam schedule revised, Check details here