KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Get Direct Link at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority will be declaring the KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow - October 28, 2022. Earlier, the Karnataka Examination Authority had announced the Mock Allotment Result for the Round 1 Counselling procedure. Candidates were also given the option to make changes to the options entered until October 26, 2022.

According to the official schedule, the KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result will be published after 2 PM tomorrow. After the allotment result is released candidates will be provided with the facility to exercise choices and select the right choice out of four until October 30, 2022. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges is November 3, 2022.

KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Schedule - Click Here

How to check KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result

The link for students to check the KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. To check the allotment result candidates can visit the official website and login using the credentials. Follow the steps given here to check the KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority's official website

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Allotment Link

Step 3: Login using the KCET 2022 Application ID and Password

Step 4: The KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result for further reference

Candidates allotted seats in the KCET 2022 Round 1 allotment process are required to download the allotment letter through the link provided on the official website. Students are required to carry the allotment letter with them when reporting to the college to confirm admission. Candidates must also make sure that they carry with them all the required documents.

