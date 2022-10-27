    KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Get Direct Link at kea.kar.nic.in

    KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be announced on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority tomorrow - October 28, 2022. Students who have applied for the allotment process can visit the official website or click on the link given on the website to check the allotment result. 

    Updated: Oct 27, 2022 12:17 IST
    KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment
    KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment: Karnataka Examination Authority will be declaring the KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow - October 28, 2022. Earlier, the Karnataka Examination Authority had announced the Mock Allotment Result for the Round 1 Counselling procedure. Candidates were also given the option to make changes to the options entered until October 26, 2022. 

    According to the official schedule, the KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result will be published after 2 PM tomorrow. After the allotment result is released candidates will be provided with the facility to exercise choices and select the right choice out of four until October 30, 2022. The last date for candidates to report to the allotted colleges is November 3, 2022. 

    KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Schedule - Click Here

    How to check KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result

    The link for students to check the KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. To check the allotment result candidates can visit the official website and login using the credentials. Follow the steps given here to check the KCET 2022 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result. 

    Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority's official website

    Step 2: Click on the KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Allotment Link

    Step 3: Login using the KCET 2022 Application ID and Password

    Step 4: The KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the KCET 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result for further reference

    Candidates allotted seats in the KCET 2022 Round 1 allotment process are required to download the allotment letter through the link provided on the official website. Students are required to carry the allotment letter with them when reporting to the college to confirm admission. Candidates must also make sure that they carry with them all the required documents. 

