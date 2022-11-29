KCET 2022: Second Extended Round Option Entry Result Expected Today, Check at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 Second Extended Round: Karnataka Examination Authority is expected to release the UGCET 2022 Second Extended round option entry result today. The examination authority had earlier extended the date for students to complete the option entry process to 10 AM today - November 29, 2022.

According to the schedule released, the UGCET 2022 Option entry link for second extended round closed at 10 AM today. Candidates who have applied for the KCET 2022 Second extended round are advised to keep visiting the official website to get details on the declaration of the option entry result.

The KEA UGCET 2022 Second Extended option entry result will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who have applied can follow the steps provided here to check the option entry result.

The KCET 2022 Counselling Second Extended round option entry result will be available in online mode. To check the option entry results candidates are required login using their login credentials. Candidates can also check the steps provided here to check the Second extended round option entry result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of (KEA) Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2022 Second Extended Round option entry result

Step 3: Enter the Login credentials in the link provided

Step 4: Download the UGCET 2022 Option entry result for further reference

KEA conducted KCET 2022 for the admissions to Engineering, Agriculture, Farm Science, Veterinary, B-Pharm, and other UG Programmes offered in the colleges in the state.

