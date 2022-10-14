KCET 2022: Web Option Entry to begin Today, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Web Option Entry: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the web option entry process today. According to the notification available on the official website, the KCET 2022 web option entry process will begin today from 8 PM onwards. The delay in the web option entry process is due to the ongoing PGNEET-2022 First round Allotment.

KCET 2022 UGCET web option entry process is for the admissions to the Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B-Pharma and Pharm-D courses offered in the colleges in the state. Those candidates who have completed the document verification process and qualify for admission will be able to enter the web options.

Steps to complete the KCET 2022 Option Entry Process

As per the notification available on the official website, the KCET 2022 option entry process will be made live from 8 PM onwards. The link will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates can check the steps provided here to complete the KCET 2022 option entry process.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2022 web option entry link

Step 3: Login using the registration details through the registration link

Step 4: Enter the options as per the order of preference

Step 5: Save the preferences and click on the final submission

Also Read: AP ICET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry Starts, Enter Choices for MBA/MCA at icet-sche.aptonline.in