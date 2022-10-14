    KCET 2022: Web Option Entry to begin Today, Apply at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

    Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the KCET UGCET 2022 Web Option Entry Process at 8 PM today. Students who are eligible to complete the option entry process can visit the official website from 8 PM today. Check details here.

    Updated: Oct 14, 2022 17:51 IST
    KCET 2022 Option Entry
    KCET 2022 Option Entry

    KCET Web Option Entry: Karnataka Examination Authority will begin the web option entry process today. According to the notification available on the official website, the KCET 2022 web option entry process will begin today from 8 PM onwards. The delay in the web option entry process is due to the ongoing PGNEET-2022 First round Allotment.

    KCET 2022 UGCET web option entry process is for the admissions to the Engineering, Architecture, Farm Sciences, Veterinary, B-Pharma and Pharm-D courses offered in the colleges in the state. Those candidates who have completed the document verification process and qualify for admission will be able to enter the web options.

    Steps to complete the KCET 2022 Option Entry Process

    As per the notification available on the official website, the KCET 2022 option entry process will be made live from 8 PM onwards. The link will be available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates can check the steps provided here to complete the KCET 2022 option entry process.

    Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website

    Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2022 web option entry link

    Step 3: Login using the registration details through the registration link

    Step 4: Enter the options as per the order of preference 

    Step 5: Save the preferences and click on the final submission

    Also Read: AP ICET Counselling 2022 Web Option Entry Starts, Enter Choices for MBA/MCA at icet-sche.aptonline.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories