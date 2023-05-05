KCET 2023 Admit Card Today, Check Details Here

KCET Admit Card 2023: Karnataka CET 2023 admit card will be released today, May 5, 2023. According to the official schedule, the KCET 2023 admit card will be available from 11 am onwards. The Karnataka Examination Authority will be conducting the KCET exams from May 20 to 22, 2023. Students appearing for the exams can download their hall tickets through the link available on the official website.

To download the admit card, students can visit the website and enter the KCET application details in the login link. Students must note that the hall ticket will be available to the students online only and no physical copy will be issued. Students when appearing for the KCET 2023 exams need to carry a printout of the hall ticket with them.

KCET 2023 admit card will be available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also download the hall ticket through the link given here.

KCET 2023 Admit Card (Link to be Available Soon)

KCET 2023 Schedule

The schedule for downloading the KCET 2023 admit card and the entrance exam is given below.

Particulars Date Date of downloading of Admission Tickets May 5, 2023, 11 am KCET 2023 Exams May 20 to 22, 2023 Schedule for submission of original Special Categories Certificates May 10 to 16, 2023 Date of publication of CET-2023 Provisional Answer Keys May 25, 2023 Date of declaration of CET-2023 results June 12, 2023

Steps to Download KCET 2023 Admit Card

KCET admit card 2023 will be available online mode. To download the hall ticket candidates are required to visit the website and enter the application number in the link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided here to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Click on the KCET admit card link provided on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number in the result link

Step 4: Download the admit card for further reference

KCET 2023 Admit Card Details

The Karnataka CET 2023 admit card will contain the candidate details and the exam guidelines and instructions. Students are advised to check through the details given on the admit card and make necessary changes if any.

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Subjects

Exam centre name and address

Exam day instructions

KCET 2023 Exam Schedule

The Karnataka CET 2023 exam date and time shift timing and subject details are given below.

Date Subject Time May 20, 2023 Biology 10:30 am to 11:50 am Mathematics 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm May 21, 2023 Physics 10:30 am to 11:50 am Chemistry 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm May 22, 2023 4th Standard Level 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

