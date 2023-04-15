KCET 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

KCET 2023 Application Correction Window: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the edit window for KCET application form today i.e. April 15, 2023. Applicants can make necessary changes in case of discrepancies latest by 11.00 am today. They can visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in for modification purposes.

It should be noted, though, that only qualified applicants who have paid the required fees may alter or modify the information. Candidates are advised to thoroughly check all data before making any changes, particularly to ensure that information on category reservations, annual income, Kannada, rural areas, special categories, etc. are recorded correctly.

KCET 2023 Application Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

What Can be Edited in KCET 2023 Application Form?

The name of the candidate, Mother's Name, Father's Name, and Date of birth have been fetched from the Karnataka SSLC Board, and thus, they cannot be changed. However, candidates can contact the SSLC Board with relevant documents for correction purposes.

Whereas, candidates who have passed the 10th standard from CBSE / CISCE board can make changes to their names, mother’s name, father’s name, and date of birth before the deadline today.

How to Make Corrections in KCET Application Form 2023?

Candidates must note that the authorities will close the KCET 2023 application correction window by 11.00 am today. In case of discrepancies, they must make the necessary changes by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KCET 2023 application correction window

Step 3: Enter the login details

Step 4: Make the required changes

Step 5: Click on declare button after modifications

Step 6: Then, select the final submission button

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

