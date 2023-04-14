KCET 2023 Application Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Editable Details Here

KCET 2023 Application Correction Window: As per the official schedule, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the application correction window for KCET 2023 tomorrow i.e. April 15, 2023. Candidates who wish to make necessary changes to the application form must do it before 11.00 am tomorrow. The authorities may not entertain any further edit requests.

However, it must be noted that only eligible candidates who have paid the fees can change or modify the details. Before changing the information candidates are suggested to verify the entries completely, especially with regard to category reservation, annual income, Kannada, rural, special category, etc claims are correctly entered.

What Can be Edited in KCET 2023 Application Form?

Candidates must note that they cannot modify each and every detail. There are limited filed in which they can make changes. Check what can be edited here.

Editable Fields

Candidates who have passed the 10th standard from CBSE / CISCE board can make changes to their names, mother’s name, father’s name, and date of birth

Non-Editable Fields

Candidate name, Mother's Name, Father's Name, and Date of birth have

been fetched from the Karnataka SSLC Board, and thus, cannot be changed

In case of corrections, candidates can contact the SSLC Board with relevant documents

KCET 2023 Application Correction Window- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Make Corrections in KCET Application Form 2023?

KCET 2023 application correction window will be closed tomorrow i.e. April 15, 2023, by 11.00 am. Those who have made some mistakes must rectify them by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KCET edit application link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Make the necessary changes

Step 5: Click on declare button after modifications

Step 6: Now, select the final submission button

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

As per the official notification, “Candidates are hereby informed to select 'Declare Button' after modifying the necessary changes in the application form and select the 'Final Submission' button, failing which the data entered by them in the application form will be restored and will be the basis for further processing.”

