KCET 2023: Application Correction Window Open, Get Direct Link Here

KCET 2023 Applications: Karnataka Examination Authority has begun the KCET 2023 application correction process. According to the official notification released, the KCET application correction window will be open until April 15, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the Karnataka UGCET and wish to make changes in the online application form can visit the correction window and make the necessary changes.

Students when making the changes in the application form must make sure that they check through the corrected details carefully before clicking on the final submission button. Students are also advised to keep a print out of the edited application with them for further reference.

The Karnataka CET 2023 application correction window is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also login through the direct link given here to make the changes in the application form.

KCET 2023 Application Correction - Instructions to be Followed

According to the instructions provided, the fields of candidate name, father’s name, mother’s name, and date of birth will not be open for changes for those students who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams since the details will be fetched from the board.

Only those who have appeared for the class 10 exams in CBSE/ CISCE board will be allowed to make changes in the above mentioned section

OCI students who want to get their nationality changed can visit KEA along with required requisite fee in the form of a DD and the necessary documents between April 13 and 15, 2023.

How to make changes in KCET 2023 applications

To make the changes in the KCET 2023 application form candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their registration number and password. Follow the below given steps to login and make changes in UGCET 2023 applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka CET

Step 2: Click on the KCET 2023 application correction window

Step 3: Login using the registration number and password

Step 4: Click on the required fields and make the changes

Step 5: Review the changes made and click on the final submission

Karnataka CET 2023 admit cards will be released on the official website by May 5, 2023. The CET exams will be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023. Only those students who have successfully completed the application form will be issued the KCET 2023 hall ticket.

