KCET 2023 Edit Window to Correct RD Mismatch Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

KCET Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will soon announce the KCET result 2023 in online mode. Ahead of the declaration of results, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has identified discrepancies in the RD data submitted by candidates applying for reservations.

As per the official notification, those candidates whose RD numbers in KCET or UGCET application 2023 are mismatched will be considered under the general merit quota if the same is not rectified before the deadline of June 12, 2023, at 11 am.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

The examination authority has released the list of candidates whose RD numbers do not match and has requested them to update their accurate RD numbers for caste/income/Kalyana Karnataka certificates on the official website- kea.kar.nic.in.

As per media reports, S Ramya, ED, KEA, has informed that the candidates whose RD numbers mismatch would not be eligible to claim seats for professional programmes under the reservation quota.

Check the official press release pdf here

How to correct RD number of KCET UGCET 2023 online?

In order to make the corrections in the RD (receipt generated) number, candidates are required to login with the necessary login credentials such as login ID and password and can correct the RD number in the official KEA portal by June 12, till 11 am.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

KCET UGCET Result 2023

According to the details provided in the information bulletin, the result was earlier scheduled to be declared on June 12, 2023. However, due to this error in data, it is expected that the KCET Result will be delayed for a few days. Once declared, candidates who have given the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2023 can check and download their scorecards from the official portal.

Also Read: MHT CET Result 2023 Tomorrow, Download Maharashtra PCM, PCB Scorecard at mahacet.in