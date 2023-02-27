    KCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

    KEA has announced the exam dates for KCET 2023. Once the registrations are started, candidates will be able to register themselves on the official website. Check the latest updates here

     

    Updated: Feb 27, 2023 12:19 IST
    KCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced
    KCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced

    KCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced: As per the latest updates, the Ramya, ED, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the exam dates for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 exam. As per the announcement, KCET 2023 exam is going to be held on May 20 and 21, 2023. However, the Kannada Language Exam is scheduled for May 22, 2023. Candidates who will appear in the KCET 2023 exam must start preparing for the same.

    KEA will conduct the KCET 2023 in offline computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours. However, the authorities have yet to announce the KCET 2023 registration date. Once declared, candidates will be allowed to fill out the application form. They can check out the steps to apply for KCET 2023 here.

    How to Apply for KCET 2023 Exam?

    Once the application forms are out, eligible candidates will be able to apply for KCET 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply on the official website-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on KCET 2023 registration link

    Step 3: Register with the required details

    Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

    Step 5: Upload documents and pay the fee

    Step 6: Preview the form and submit it

    Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

    KCET 2023 Exam Pattern

    The authorities have announced the KCET 2023 Exam dates, candidates must be familiar with the section of question paper and the marks allotted to the. They can check out KCET 2023 Exam Pattern here

    Sections

    Questions

    Marks

    Physics

    60

    60

    Chemistry

    60

    60

    Mathematics or Biology

    60

    60

    Kannada (if any)

    50

    50

    Also Read: Karnataka 1st PUC 2023 Exam Postponed in Belagavi Due To PM Modi Visit, Check Revised Date Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification