KCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

KCET 2023 Exam Dates Announced: As per the latest updates, the Ramya, ED, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has announced the exam dates for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 exam. As per the announcement, KCET 2023 exam is going to be held on May 20 and 21, 2023. However, the Kannada Language Exam is scheduled for May 22, 2023. Candidates who will appear in the KCET 2023 exam must start preparing for the same.

KEA will conduct the KCET 2023 in offline computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will have a duration of 3 hours. However, the authorities have yet to announce the KCET 2023 registration date. Once declared, candidates will be allowed to fill out the application form. They can check out the steps to apply for KCET 2023 here.

How to Apply for KCET 2023 Exam?

Once the application forms are out, eligible candidates will be able to apply for KCET 2023. They can go through the below-mentioned steps to apply on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KCET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Register with the required details

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered ID and password

Step 5: Upload documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Preview the form and submit it

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

KCET 2023 Exam Pattern

The authorities have announced the KCET 2023 Exam dates, candidates must be familiar with the section of question paper and the marks allotted to the. They can check out KCET 2023 Exam Pattern here

Sections Questions Marks Physics 60 60 Chemistry 60 60 Mathematics or Biology 60 60 Kannada (if any) 50 50

Also Read: Karnataka 1st PUC 2023 Exam Postponed in Belagavi Due To PM Modi Visit, Check Revised Date Here