KCET 2023: KEA Issues Notice for CBSE, CISCE Candidates, Check Details Here

KCET 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released a notification for CBSE/CISCE candidates. As per the official notification, details filled by CBSE/CISCE candidates in KCET 2023 application form are being shown in the general tab menu. Also, there is no provision to alter the details in KCET application form 2023. Candidates can check the notice regarding KCET 2023 at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA has already started the application form for KCET 2023. The last date to fill out the KCET application form is April 5, 2023. However, the last date to pay the KCET application fees in online mode is April 7, 2023. As per the schedule, KCET will be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023. While the UGCET Kannada Language exam will be held on May 22, 2023.

KCET 2023 Dates

Events Dates Last date to enter RD details for registered candidates March 8, 2023 (11.59 PM) Last date to apply for KCET April 5, 2023 (11.59 PM) Last date to pay the KCET application fees in online mode April 7, 2023

KCET 2023 Notice for CBSE/CISCE Candidates

It has been mentioned in the official notification that the details like the candidate's name, mother's name and date of birth filled by CBSE/CISCE candidates are being shown in the general tab menu and there is no provision to alter the same. Candidates are informed to complete the KCET application form till the last date.

The authorities also informed that KCET 2023 application form correction facility will be provided after the registration process ends. Applicants who made any mistake at the time of filling KCET application 2023 will be given a chance to correct their credentials.

How To Apply For KCET 2023?

Candidates have to fill out the Karnataka CET 2023 application form in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to fill KCET application form 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, go to Latest Announcement section.

3rd Step - Now, click on UGCET-2023 Online Application.

4th Step - Register by entering all the asked details.

5th Step - Login and fill in the KCET application form, upload the documents.

6th Step - Submit details and pay the KCET application fees.

7th Step - Now, take a printout of the same.

