KCET 2023 Registration Window Reopens Today, Check Exam Date and Timings Here

KCET 2023 Registration Window: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has reopened the KCET 2023 application window. Now, aspirants can apply for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) till May 13, 2023, up to 11.00 am. Candidates who have not applied yet can visit the official website-cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ for registration purposes. However, they can pay the application fee till 6.00 pm on the same day.

The authorities have already released the KCET 2023 admit card. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must carry the hall ticket along with valid ID proof to the examination hall. According to the official schedule, KCET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023 for admission to professional courses. Whereas, the Kannada language exam will be held on May 22, 2023.

KCET 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

KCET 2023 Exam Timings

Candidates going to appear in the entrance test must be aware of the exam date and timings. Check complete schedule here.

Date Day Timings Subjects Marks May 20, 2023 Saturday 10.30 am -11.50 am Biology 60 02.30 pm-03.50 pm Mathematics 60 May 21, 2023 Sunday 10.30 am -11.50 am Physics 60 02.30 pm-03.50 pm Chemistry 60 May 22, 2023 Monday 11.30 pm- 12.30 pm Kannada language exam (4th standard level) 50

How to Apply for KCET 2023?

Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website. Candidates can check out the exam dates in the table mentioned above. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register themselves-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KCET 2023 registration link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the KCET 2023 registration form

Step 7: Keep a hard copy for future reference

