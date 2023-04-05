KCET 2023 Registration Window to Close Today, Get Application Link Here

KCET 2023 Applications: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will close the KCET 2023 registration window today. According to the official notification released, KEA will close the Common Entrance Test 2023 registration and application process today - April 5, 2023. The KCET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023.

Karnataka CET 2023 applications are available on the official website of KEA. Candidates interested in applying for the entrance exams can visit the official website and complete the registration and application process. Students are required to first enter the details in the registration link after which they can fill out and submit the online application form and submit the application fees.

The KCET 2023 registration and application link are available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also visit the direct link given below to complete the registration and application fee.

KCET 2023 Online Application - Direct Link

How to Apply for KCET 2023

The Karnataka CET 2023 application forms are available online. Before filling in the online applications, students are advised to check through the eligibility criteria for the entrance exams.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)

Step 2: Click on the UGCET 2023 application link

Step 3: Click on the registration link and enter the required details in the link given

Step 4: Enter the details in the online application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents as per the size mentioned

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

The admit card for the UGCET 2023 exams will be available online. Only those who have completed the online application process will be issued the admit card.

