KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Final List Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the KCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment results. The link to check the KCET allotment result is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

According to the official notification issued, the KCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment result has been issued based on the choices entered by candidates until September 9, 2025. It must be noted that this is only the provisional allotment, and admissions cannot be taken based on this.

In case there are any specific objections to the provisional list, candidates can submit their grievances until 11 am today, September 11, 2025. The admissions will be based on the KCET 2025 round 3 final allotment result.

KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Result - Click Here