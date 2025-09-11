KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out, Final List Soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Download Link
Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 11, 2025, 08:35 IST

KCET 2025 Round 3 provisional seat allotment result has been issued online. The window to submiot grievances will be open until 11 am today, September 11. The KCET 2025 round 3 final allotment result is expected soon at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result Out
KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority has issued the KCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment results. The link to check the KCET allotment result is available on the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

According to the official notification issued, the KCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment result has been issued based on the choices entered by candidates until September 9, 2025. It must be noted that this is only the provisional allotment, and admissions cannot be taken based on this.

In case there are any specific objections to the provisional list, candidates can submit their grievances until 11 am today, September 11, 2025. The admissions will be based on the KCET 2025 round 3 final allotment result. 

KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Result - Click Here

How to Check KCET 2025 Round 3 Provisional Allotment Result 2025

The KCET 2025 round 3 provisional allotment result link is available on the official website. To check the allotment status, candidates are required to visit the website and login with the CET number and date of birth. Follow the steps provided below to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Click on KCET 2025 link

Step 3: Click on the round 3 provisional result link

Step 4: Login  with the CET number and date of birth

Step 5: The round 3 allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download for further reference

KCET 2025 Round 3 Final List Soon

The KCET 2025 round 3 final merit list will be issued after candidates submit grievances on the provisional list issued. Candidates allotted seats in the KCET 2025 round 3 final allotment must report to the allotted colleges with all necessary documents. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Assistant Manager

