KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the KCET provisional allotment result for Round 1 of counselling. Those who have entered their choices for the KCET 2026 first-round counselling can log in with their credentials to check their allotment status.

As per the official notification issued, the KCET 2026 first provisional seat allotment result has been prepared based on the priority of options entered by the eligible candidates up to 11.00 am on July 9, 2026. Candidates must note that they are not required to report to the allotted colleges based on the provisional allotment.

The notification further states that specific objections regarding the provisional result published, including cutoff checked, options entered but no seat allotted, should be mailed along with the justifications to keauthority-ka@nic.in before 5.00 PM today, July 14, 2026. Candidates must note that objections regarding seats not allotted due to non-entry of options must not be submitted, and changes to options will not be allowed at this stage. The KCET 2026 Round 1 final seat allotment results will be declared after verification of the objections.