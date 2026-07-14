KCET 2026 Counselling: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in
Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the provisional first round seat allotment result. Candidates can check the allotment through the login window with their CET number, Date of birth, and CAPTCHA. Objections regarding the provisional result can be submitted via email before 5 PM today, July 14, 2026.
KCET 2026 Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority has announced the KCET provisional allotment result for Round 1 of counselling. Those who have entered their choices for the KCET 2026 first-round counselling can log in with their credentials to check their allotment status.
As per the official notification issued, the KCET 2026 first provisional seat allotment result has been prepared based on the priority of options entered by the eligible candidates up to 11.00 am on July 9, 2026. Candidates must note that they are not required to report to the allotted colleges based on the provisional allotment.
The notification further states that specific objections regarding the provisional result published, including cutoff checked, options entered but no seat allotted, should be mailed along with the justifications to keauthority-ka@nic.in before 5.00 PM today, July 14, 2026. Candidates must note that objections regarding seats not allotted due to non-entry of options must not be submitted, and changes to options will not be allowed at this stage. The KCET 2026 Round 1 final seat allotment results will be declared after verification of the objections.
KCET 2026 First Round Provisional Seat Allotment Notification - Click Here
KCET 2026 First Round Provisional Seat Allotment Direct Link - Click Here
Steps to Download KCET 2026 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
The Karnataka CET 2026 first round counselling provisional seat allotment result is now available online. Students must login with their credentials to download the allotment result
Step 1: Visit the official website of KCET
Step 2: Click on Admissions and then visit UGCET 2026
Step 3: Click on the Provisional First Round Allotment link
Step 4: Log in with CET Number, Date of Birth and Captcha
Step 5: The Round 1 provisional allotment result will be displayed
Step 6: Download for further reference
KCET 2026 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Cutoff
The KCET 2026 counselling round 1 mock allotment cutoff has been issued for each subject. Students can check the subject-wise cutoff details below.
KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Final Allotment Result
The KCET counselling first round final allotment result will be announced online soon. Once released, students allotted seats must report to the allotted colleges for the admission and document verification process. Candidates must make sure they carry all the relevant documents both originals and photocopies with them for the document verification process.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.